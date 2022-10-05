Aperture, LLC announces the purchase of CAC Forensics, LLC.

ARLINGTON, Texas, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aperture, LLC ("Aperture"), a Trinity Hunt Partners ("THP") portfolio company, announced its partnership with CAC Forensics, LLC ("CAC") today. CAC was founded by Will Miller and his wife Shannon, in 2003, and is a premier provider of accident reconstruction and digital forensic engineering services based in Southlake, Texas.

Aperture, LLC, a Trinity Hunt Partners portfolio company, announced its partnership with CAC Forensics, LLC today.

"CAC's commitment to quality, clients and integrity have made them a formidable group against whom to compete, but those same characteristics have made them a group with whom we have shared a commitment to honorably advance forensics," commented Mr. Steve Irwin, Aperture's Texas practice leader. "After 20 years of competing, I have learned that CAC honors the same principles that we've found to be so valuable in building our group. I am thrilled to see Aperture add CAC's culture, people, imagination, and leadership to what we're building. Their hard work and commitment to integrity builds upon our own. Their creativity and imaginative drive will help Aperture continue to grow our work product and the services we provide to our clients."

Mr. Miller commented on behalf of the CAC team, "The entire CAC team is enthusiastic about partnering with Aperture as we continue to focus on providing the most reliable results industry-wide in the areas of accident reconstruction, digital forensics, and forensic mapping. Aperture embodies the ethics-first approach CAC has always exemplified, making this a natural fit for us."

Robert E. Joyce, Jr., President and CEO of Aperture, added, "We are excited to welcome Will and the entire CAC Forensics team to the Aperture platform. Their subject matter expertise, market-leading service capabilities, and electronic component testing lab expand and build upon the existing Aperture service offering. The largest beneficiary of today's announcement is our clients."

Learn more about CAC Forensics at cacforensics.com.

Aperture is a full-service provider of forensic engineering services primarily in the areas of premises liability, workplace safety, accident reconstruction, biomechanical engineering, human factors, and construction defect analysis (www.aperturellc.com), and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas, with additional locations in Texas (Dallas, Southlake, and Cedar Park), Nevada (Las Vegas), and California (Carlsbad, Berkeley, Marina del Rey, and Long Beach).

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm based in Dallas, Texas.

Media Contact

Chad Smith, Vice President – Marketing & Business Development

View original content:

SOURCE Aperture