PRESENTING: AMERICA'S TOP 10 SHELTER DOG MAKEOVERS OF 2022

STERLING, Ill., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, and it's the perfect time to shine a spotlight on some amazing shelter dogs, who have gone through amazing transformations. The sad truth is fewer than half of dogs entering shelters are getting the grooming they need due to a lack of resources. The effects of neglect, or a life on the street, can often overshadow these sweet dogs and far too often they are overlooked by adoptive families. That's why pet industry leader Wahl and Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, have partnered again for the 11th annual Dirty Dogs Contest. Wahl donated grooming supplies to rescues and shelters nationwide, and they in turn shared amazing Before and After grooming photos — including the Top 10 Shelter Dog Makeovers of 2022.

From now until Oct. 28, 2022, public votes will decide the three top dogs, and the organizations affiliated with these dogs will receive a total of $15,000 in monetary grants to further support their efforts — $10,000 will go to the first-place winner!

To help bring a voice to these remarkable shelter pets' stories Wahl is once again working with animal advocate Lee Asher to promote this year's Dirty Dogs Contest. Dog lovers are a breed all their own, and some would say Lee Asher leads the pack. After traveling the country for the last several years with his posse of rescue pooches, Asher now runs an animal sanctuary, taking in at-risk animals while continuing to educate people on the rewards of dog rescue.

"If shelter dogs could talk, they would have amazing stories to tell; unfortunately, they can't," said Asher. "I'm happy to lend my voice and help shed some light on the importance of grooming when it comes to adoption. Good grooming and a little TLC can change a dog's life; not only do they feel healthier and happier, but their true personality can also finally shine through. Sometimes, that's all it takes to capture the heart of their new human."

For the last 11 years, Wahl's donation of pet grooming supplies has helped transform hundreds of thousands of dogs and get them ready for adoption. In fact, this year more than 200 makeovers were submitted into the Dirty Dogs Contest, and 10 were chosen as finalists. Visitors to the contest page can see what each dog looked like when they arrived at the shelter or rescue, and how they transformed once they were groomed. They can also learn more about the dogs' backgrounds and share their favorites on social media.

Most importantly, they can vote for one of the Top 10 Dirty Dogs, and the shelter or rescue affiliated with the winning dogs will receive monetary grants to further support their efforts. First place takes home $10,000, second place receives $3,000 and third place earns $2,000. The Dirty Dogs Contest runs until Oct. 28, 2022. To vote for one of these inspirational pups, visit DirtyDogsContest.com; and check back in early-November to see the winners.

