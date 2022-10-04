$15 million gift to create the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute

Norton Children's and Norton Healthcare vision to create top diabetes program

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norton Children's Hospital, Norton Healthcare and the Lift a Life Novak Family Foundation today announced the creation of the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute. A $15 million gift from the Lift a Life Novak Family Foundation is the starting point of a $60 million vision to expand diabetes care for children and adults.

The goal of the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute is to become a national center of excellence by elevating diabetes care services across the region while helping children and adults with diabetes manage their conditions. The institute also will make it easier for patients to transition from pediatric to adult care.

"We are confident that with the strategic partnership with Norton Children's and Norton Healthcare, and the outstanding leadership of Dr. Kupper Wintergerst, one of the most renowned endocrinologists in the world, we can continue to climb the rankings and become the best practice institution others will want to emulate," said David Novak, founder of the Lift a Life Novak Family Foundation and former chairman and chief executive officer of Yum! Brands Inc., headquartered in Louisville. "We see this impacting not only Louisville but the world."

Nearly half a million children and adults in Kentucky have Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, a rate of 14%, making Kentucky the eighth worst in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Norton Healthcare and Norton Children's provide care for more than 69,000 patients with diabetes, spanning 137 counties in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

"Adding special resources to help our patients manage their disease is key to helping them live long, active, healthy lives," said Kupper A. Wintergerst, M.D., Wendy L. Novak Chair of Pediatric Diabetes Care and Clinical Research, and pediatric endocrinologist with Norton Children's Endocrinology, affiliated with the UofL School of Medicine. Dr. Wintergerst also is division chief of pediatric endocrinology for the UofL School of Medicine Department of Pediatrics.

The institute will focus on developing and expanding four key areas to support adults and kids living with all forms of diabetes: Facility expansion, expand workforce and increase patient support, expand programming and increase research .

In addition to the $15 million gift, the Norton Children's Hospital Foundation and Norton Healthcare Foundation have committed to immediately raising another $12 million for a total $27 million investment.

"The Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute will be the premier location for the treatment, education and research of diabetes regionally and nationally," said Lynnie Meyer, Ed.D., R.N., CFRE, senior vice president and chief development officer, Norton Healthcare. "We appreciate the Novak family and the community for getting behind this institute, which will help everyone touched by diabetes, empowering them to live long, active, healthy lives."

