MYLE VAPE WINS GOLD & BRONZE AWARDS

Cstore Decisions Announces "Hot New Products of 2022" Winners

RIDGEFIELD, N.J., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What a year for MYLE! On the heels of winning "Industry Leader'' and "Best Brand" this summer in global competitions, MYLE has done it again winning GOLD and BRONZE awards in Cstore Decisions "Hot New Products of 2022". Winners were announced last week and MYLE received top placement for the Micro and Drip disposable devices in the competitive Tobacco Vape category.

MYLE is a Gold & Bronze winner in the Tobacco Vape category. (PRNewswire)

The Hot New Products of 2022 is a products based one-of-a-kind contest with the winners determined by the US retail community. Winners were evaluated by retailers utilizing a point system that included innovation, packaging, likeliness to carry or implement in stores and more.

"MYLE is humbled that the retail community in the US market values our innovative approach to R&D. We strive to stay ahead of the curve in terms of device features, value and vape experience and this recognition by our retail peers is highly valued." claims Ariel Gorelik, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

The Micro, a tiny, compact, sleek device features a 3ml tank that produces up to 1500 puffs and a cotton coil that stabilizes the delivery of both taste and flavor. The bottle shaped DRIP is a bright, glossy smooth disposable that features a 6ml tank providing up to 2500 puffs, a 1.75 ohm coil for large vapor production and a long lasting 850 mAH battery.

"MYLE as a brand invests heavily in the US market, making sure our devices are in compliance with FDA regulations, and to that end, we are one of the few brands that can claim PMTA accepted status with our Gold Leaf Tobacco and Blue Leaf Menthol pods. This means our retail partners can confidently sell MYLE products in store." cites Ariel.

MYLE, a global vape company launched in 2015, was created to provide a secure and desirable alternative to combustible cigarettes, that is pleasurable for the consumer in terms of ease of use, customization and durability.

The decades of industry experience the executive team brings to MYLE combined with a world class manufacturing team and a research and development budget that has consistently grown since MYLE's inception, has allowed for world renowned design and technological innovation. MYLE manufactures disposables, additional pod systems, rechargeable devices and vape accessories that are distributed globally outside the United States.

Contact Information

Myle Vape

Robert Dietsche

General Manager

844-777-6953

rob@mylevape.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MYLE