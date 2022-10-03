AtWork Opens New Location in East Columbia, South Carolina

Leading national staffing franchise expands its southeastern footprint with new location.

COLUMBIA, S.C., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AtWork, a rapidly growing national staffing franchise announced today the opening of its new office in East Columbia, South Carolina, extending the company's overall reach in the southeastern United States. The location is operated by franchise owner David Walker and is located at 9570 Two Notch Road, Suite 8, Columbia, South Carolina, 29223.

"We're so happy to see AtWork enter the Columbia market under David's leadership," said Jason Leverant, President and COO of AtWork. "AtWork's national success is a testament to hardworking staffing professionals like David and the expertise, tools and resources of AtWork's national franchise network. It is no mystery why the company continues to rank among the best staffing franchises in the nation."

Citing Columbia's strong local economy and a desire to provide local businesses and candidates with an elevated hiring experience, Walker is confident in the success of the new office.

"We are excited to be opening a new branch in Columbia. We plan to offer the best of both worlds: the flexibility and endless upside opportunity for growth of a start-up, combined with the experience, know-how, and resources of a leading organization," said Walker. "We believe people are a company's number one asset, and we offer a sensational work environment, characterized by service excellence, a high sense of camaraderie and genuine recognition for hard work and performance."

The business will primarily serve the light industrial, clerical, and hospitality industries, facilitating contract, contract to hire, and full-time placements. The business may be reached at 803-766-2534 or at AtWork.com/EastColumbia.

