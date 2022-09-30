NINE SHOPPING AND DINING RETAILERS TO OPEN THIS FALL AT THE SHOPS AT SPORTSMEN'S LODGE

This will be the first San Fernando Valley location for highly sought-after brands including Equinox, Fred Segal, Rolling Greens, Roberta's Pizza, and more

STUDIO CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge , a premier shopping, dining and wellness oasis that opened last year, today announced exciting additions to its impressive slate of retailers. Nine boutiques and restaurants are arriving this fall, joining a top-tier list of brands and culinary concepts at the fully leased, 95,000-square-foot open-air center in Studio City.

Joining the recently opened New York-style Roberta's Pizza in September are THE GREAT., a clothing and lifestyle company known for its casual, vintage American aesthetic; L.A. apparel icon Fred Segal; Civil Coffee, a purveyor of beautifully roasted beverages; and the award-winning Van Leeuwen Ice Cream. Also opening later this year is Rolling Greens, a unique home and garden retailer that will be debuting its fourth location in Southern California; sustainable lifestyle brand Reformation; boho chic clothing boutique Stevie Sister; and the much-anticipated luxury fitness club, Equinox.

"We are thrilled to welcome this diverse group of retail and culinary brands to The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge, where they join a dynamic lineup of tenants with local, regional and national appeal," says Ron Bondy, Executive Vice President of Leasing at Midwood Investment & Development. "Their arrival underscores our commitment to curating an incredible mix of offerings that continue to make the center a landmark destination for shopping, dining, and gathering in the San Fernando Valley."

Opened August 30, Roberta's Pizza is offering Studio City diners a taste of New York with its legendary wood-fired pizzas. A favorite of celebrities and locals, the Brooklyn-style pies are made with fresh tomato sauce and creamy, house-made mozzarella atop an airy yet crisp crust.

Also from the East Coast, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream got its start in a yellow truck on the streets of New York City with a mission to make treats that make you feel good. The company will bring its scoops, sundaes, bars, and award-winning vegan flavors made from good, simple ingredients to Studio City on October 14.

The final dining tenant that arrived this fall is Civil Coffee, a homegrown Angeleno shop built by two brothers who believe in delicious, beautifully roasted coffees anyone can enjoy. As of September 23, visitors can order single-origin coffees, specialty drinks, burritos, and breakfast foods.

Among the retail openings is Stevie Sister, one of the longest-running women's boutiques in Orange County. Its first Los Angeles location will open in October, offering a mix of flirty soft silhouettes in romantic florals and trendy prints, as well as pajamas and loungewear influenced by the stylish beach culture of Southern California.

Known for its playful, nostalgic take on American classics, multicategory apparel brand THE GREAT. arrived on September 23. Along with a robust knits range, footwear, and exclusive vintage finds reinvented with hand embroidery for women, the store will offer collections for men and children.

In early October, an iconic lifestyle brand that defined the "LA Look" and sparked a revolutionary shift in style will open at The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge. It will be the first San Fernando Valley location for Fred Segal, which was founded in 1961 and is celebrated for inventing the denim bar and pulling American style westward – foretelling the comfortable, casual, and sexy look that Angelino's crave.

Rolling Greens will open its first San Fernando Valley location in October as well, offering the finest live and artificial plants, one-of-a-kind home decor, and its signature arrangement bar. The new storefront will also feature a wine bar, interactive workshop space, a scent and oil apothecary bar, and a lush rooftop outdoor garden.

On October 14, Reformation will continue to prove fashion and sustainability can co-exist within its new Studio City ecosystem. A 100% carbon, water, and waste neutral company, Reformation combines vintage-inspired designs with sustainable processes, releasing limited-edition collections for individuals who want to look beautiful and live sustainably.

On October 4, Equinox will open its doors providing members a bespoke, best-in-class experience with personal trainers, in a luxury fitness environment that the club is well-known for. Ahead of the opening, guests can still sign up for memberships by going online and selecting the Studio City location.

These nine newcomers join 13 other successful, sought-after brands currently open at The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge, including Allbirds, Erewhon, Free People Movement, HiHo Cheeseburger, Madison Reed, Myodetox, Next Health, SALT Optics, SUGARFISH, Tocaya, Tuesday's Sweet Shoppe, UOVO, and Vuori.

About The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge

A new heart for the Valley, The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge is a daily oasis for wellness, shopping, and dining in LA's Studio City. Established in 1945, reimagined in 2021 by Midwood Investment & Development, the outdoor shopping center celebrated a grand opening in December to unveil 95,000 square feet of walkable retail, dining, fitness and communal space at the corner of Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Ventura Boulevard. Anchored by boutique grocery Erewhon and fitness leader Equinox, The Shops at Sportsmen's Lodge is home to top retail, food and wellness tenants including Fred Segal, Free People Movement, SUGARFISH, HiHo Cheeseburger, UOVO and more. For more information, visit www.shopsatsportsmenslodge.com .

About Midwood Investment & Development

Founded in Midwood, Brooklyn by Samuel Lemberg, Midwood Investment & Development has grown and evolved with New York City for over ninety years. Today, the company is a sophisticated vertically-integrated investment, development and management platform that owns over 130 properties across the US, and has several million square feet in its development pipeline. At the intersection of architecture, urbanism, technology, and data, Midwood's mission is to acquire, develop, and manage best-in-class mixed-use commercial and residential properties that improve neighborhoods and enrich lives.

