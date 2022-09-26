WOW! Releases Inaugural Environment, Social and Governance Report

New report details how leading broadband provider incorporates sustainable initiatives into everyday operations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today released its 2022 ESG/Sustainability Report , detailing the company's dedication to environmental stewardship, its ongoing support of communities and its corporate governance guidelines. The report highlights how WOW! incorporates its ESG framework into its relationships with customers, employees and other stakeholders.

"At WOW!, we are guided by our values of Respect, Integrity, Spirit of Service and Accountability. These values help us responsibly manage our natural, social and people resources," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "In observance of World Environmental Health Day, we are pleased to provide a more formal look into our culture and sustainability initiatives with our inaugural ESG report as we continue to conduct business with the interests of our employees, customers and our planet at the forefront."

WOW! commits to environmental stewardship

The report shines a light on WOW!'s commitment to practicing environmental stewardship. As a company that deploys fleet vehicles, WOW! recognized the need to optimize its fleet to make a difference in reducing CO2 emissions. The company uses software solutions, smart routing and home garaging to reduce idling, improve miles per gallon and optimize driving times for field technicians. The company also decreased its real estate footprint by 59% over the last two years, contributing to a 26.4% reduction in WOW!'s CO2 emissions in 2021, according to calculations estimated by the CoolClimate calculator, a University of California-Berkeley climate research initiative.

WOW! has also taken the following steps to reduce its carbon footprint and seek operational efficiencies in the field and in the home:

Offering energy efficient next generation set-top boxes

Providing self-install kits to reduce miles driven and provide customers the option to easily install equipment without requiring a technician visit

WOW!'s corporate headquarters building is LEED certified and the company upgraded its office lighting to LEDs for efficiency and cost savings

Promoting eco-friendly business practices such as avoiding unnecessary printing, unplugging less-used equipment to decrease power consumption and using the internet wisely to decrease the need for large data storage

Customers, employees and community are part of WOW!'s core

WOW! is committed to bringing the most reliable, high-quality products and services at a fair price to the communities it serves. In addition to focusing on customer satisfaction, the company prides itself on being named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation ® , for the last four years, with key initiatives focused on employee well-being, including the company's transition to a hybrid work model, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, leadership, performance management and tuition reimbursement programs as well as hiring outreach to veterans.

The ESG report further emphasizes WOW!'s support of the communities it serves, highlighting specific initiatives the company supports to strengthen ties in communities in which it operates, such as:

WOW! in the Neighborhood (WIN): Since 2011, WOW! has donated tens of thousands of volunteer hours worth many hundreds of thousands of dollars to charities in its communities. Employees are granted one eight hour workday per year to volunteer in any way they choose.

Newnan High School Scholarships: In 2021, WOW! announced a scholarship program in Newnan, Georgia to help advance graduating seniors' post-secondary education. Nine students in total were awarded $1,500 each to use for continuing education expenses in the upcoming school year.

WOW!'s Arm-N-Arm (ANA) Fund is a grassroots program funded by employees to assist fellow employees during extreme, unusual and unique situations, such as after Hurricane Michael swept through Florida in 2018, during the early days of COVID-19, and after tornadoes swept through Georgia in 2021.

WOW! responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by increasing the availability of affordable broadband. In May 2021 , WOW! announced its participation in the Affordable Connectivity Program, an FCC initiative to help households struggling to afford internet service during the pandemic and in May 2022 , WOW! was part of a select group of internet providers that were recognized by the White House for their participation in the program. WOW! is also offering its own low-cost solution, Internet for Education, to provide more affordable broadband to eligible K-12 student households.

Corporate governance makes a difference

To conclude WOW!'s report, the company points out its strong management team, independent board of directors, comprehensive corporate governance guidelines, detailed risk management controls, and rigorous compliance and reporting systems – all of which play an important role in delivering upon the company's vision and mission.

WOW!'s board supports diversity based upon gender, race and ethnicity when pursuing qualified management and board candidates – 89% of WOW!'s ethnically diverse directors are independent, including its non-executive chairman, and 22% are female. The company has strong policies and procedures in place such as corporate governance committees to ensure a fair, equitable and engaged workplace.

The full, comprehensive report can be found here . To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized eight times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

