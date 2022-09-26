PharmAbcine to Participate in BIO-Europe 2022

DAEJEON, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmAbcine Inc. (KOSDAQ: 208340ks), a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of next generation antibody therapeutics, announced today that the Company will participate in the upcoming BIO-Europe 2022 which will take place in Leipzig, Germany on October 24 – 26, 2022.

BIO-Europe is Europe's largest annual partnering conference serving the global life science industry. It attracts a wide range of business leaders, including senior executives from leading biotechs, business development teams from large and midsize pharmaceutical companies, institutional investors, and other industry experts. This year, more than 4,000 global biopharma executives from more than 60 nations around the globe are expected to participate in the event. The event will also be held virtually on November 2 – 4, 2022.

During the event, PharmAbcine's business development team will join in one-to-one partnering meetings with biotech companies around the world to expand its global network, search for mutual benefits through partnerships, and identify recent trends in drug development market. The Company will introduce its core technology and give updates on the main preclinical and clinical pipeline.

Olinvacimab, an anti-VEGFR2 (Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor 2) fully human antibody, is the Company's leading pipeline currently in clinical stage for mTNBC (metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer) and rGBM (recurrent glioblastoma multiforme). It has an ongoing Phase II olinvacimab and pembrolizumab combo study for the treatment of mTNBC in Australia.

PMC-403 is a novel TIE2-agonistic fully human antibody designed to stabilize and repair damaged blood vessels in a variety of diseases. It is currently in development for treating vascular-related eye disease, including AMD (Age-related Macular Degeneration), DME (Diabetic Macular Edema), and DR (Diabetic Retinopathy). The Company expects to submit an IND for Phase I ophthalmology clinical trial in the second half of 2022.

PMC-309 is a novel anti-VISTA (V-domain Ig Suppressor of T cell Activation) antagonizing antibody in development for the treatment of various tumor types. VISTA is known to play a pivotal role in maintaining the immunosuppressive environment around the tumor cells and is expressed primarily on MDSC (Myeloid-Derived Suppressor Cells) and Tregs (regulatory T cells). Blocking VISTA pathways activates T cells' immune responses and leads to better anti-tumor effects. The most recent data demonstrated that PMC-309, in addition to being capable of promoting adaptive immunity through T cell activation, is able to activate innate activity through monocyte activation as well. PMC-309 is expected to submit a Clinical Trial Application for a Phase I global clinical trial in the second half of 2022.

PMC-005 is an antibody that selectively binds to EGFRvIII, which are mutant receptors found only on tumor cells. This mechanism makes the candidate an ideal drug to be incorporated into novel therapeutics, such as CAR-T, CAR-NK, and Radioimmunotherapy (RIT) platforms.

About PharmAbcine Inc.

PharmAbcine is a clinical-stage biotech company focusing on the development of fully human antibody therapeutics to treat neovascular disorders, tumors, and other medically unmet diseases. It provides therapeutic antibodies for a wide spectrum of indications from oncology, immuno-oncology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, to renal pathology.

PharmAbcine has its own HuPhage library and innovative selection system. PharmAbcine's advanced 3G expression system accommodates high levels of antibody production and steady reproducibility. With these cutting-edge technology platforms, it provides state-of-the-art antibody generation services.

PharmAbcine also has unique knowhow in the area of the antibody production, early drug development, and clinical development.

For additional information about PharmAbcine, visit http://www.pharmabcine.com or follow us on Youtube and Linkedin.

