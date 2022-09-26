AppTek and expert.ai Announce Strategic Partnership

Agreement brings together industry-leading technologies to help companies improve decision making and augment intelligent automation by extending AI-based text analytics to audio content, even across multiple languages.

McLEAN, Va. and BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTek and expert.ai (EXAI: IM) announced today they have entered into a strategic technology partnership to bring AI-based text analytics to dynamic audio content in multiple languages. The partnership leverages AppTek's leadership in Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) and Neural Machine Translation (NMT) technologies with expert.ai's natural language understanding (NLU) capabilities to enable organizations to leverage audio content in the unstructured data sets that they manage for improving decision making and augmenting intelligent automation.

(PRNewsfoto/expert.ai) (PRNewswire)

As organizations increasingly utilize language data—emails, documents, reports and other free form text— for an ever-growing range of enterprise use cases (knowledge discovery, contract analysis, policy review, email management, text summarization, classification, entity extraction, etc.), natural language capabilities will play a critical role in powering any process or application that relies on unstructured language data. The combined capabilities of AppTek and expert.ai supercharge enterprise and government NLU and NLP (natural language processing) applications, expanding the data types and sources available for analysis to provide even more informational output.

"This partnership brings the full stack Human Language Technology to the federal and commercial space in both Europe and the United States. As we cover multiple sources and types of information input together, we address the full scope of recognition, cognition, interpreting and analytics," said Michael Veronis, Chief Revenue Officer at AppTek. "We look forward to implementing our joint vision."

Using AppTek's speech-to-text technology within the expert.ai Platform, organizations can automatically transcribe audio types from different sources, including high-quality media broadcast content, podcasts, meetings, one-to-one interviews or even low-bandwidth telephone conversations. In addition, they can leverage advanced multilingual functionalities to generate highly accurate, customizable and scalable translations across hundreds of language pairs.

"The challenges posed by different languages and dialects along with the constraints of speech-to-text accuracy are causing organizations to miss out on the massively unexploited value of language data, especially audio content," said Colin Matthews, Chief Revenue Officer at expert.ai. "We are thrilled for this partnership, since AppTek technologies for automating speech recognition and machine translation complement our AI-powered natural language capabilities by harnessing the potential of dynamic multilanguage audio content within the expert.ai Platform."

About AppTek

AppTek is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies for automatic speech recognition (ASR), neural machine translation (NMT), natural language processing/understanding (NLP/U) and text-to-speech (TTS) technologies. The AppTek platform delivers industry-leading, real-time streaming and batch technology solutions in the cloud or on-premises for organizations across a breadth of global markets such as media and entertainment, call centers, government, enterprise business, and more. Built by scientists and research engineers who are recognized among the best in the world, AppTek's multidimensional 4D for HLT (human language technology) solutions with slice and dice methodology cover hundreds of languages/dialects, domains, channels and demographics, and drive high impact results with speed and precision. For more information, please visit http://www.apptek.com

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is a leading company in AI-based natural language software. Organizations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO. For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

SOURCE expert.ai