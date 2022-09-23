United Names Jonathan Ireland Senior Vice President of Finance

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines today named Jonathan Ireland senior vice president of finance, overseeing the carrier's $40 billion operating cost structure and $5 billion capital budget, managing the business planning functions, and leading enterprise financial goal setting. Ireland will also assume responsibility for the airline's procurement function. He most recently served as vice president of financial planning and analysis and will continue to report to Gerry Laderman, United's executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"In his time with United, Jonathan has helped United navigate fuel price spikes, economic downturns and, over the past few years, the most challenging financial conditions United has ever faced," said Laderman. "As we move forward with the United Next growth plan, I am confident that his careful stewardship of our capital plans and cost management efforts will continue to power our success."

Prior to his promotion, Ireland held increasingly responsible positions in United's finance organization, serving as vice president of financial planning and analysis; vice president and chief financial officer of operations; vice president and chief financial officer for the commercial team; and managing director of investor relations.

Ireland holds a bachelor's degree from Augustana College and an MBA from the University of Notre Dame .

