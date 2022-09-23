AlphaESS debuted its groundbreaking energy storage system at RE+ 2022, as the first major inroad into North America

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – AlphaESS, one of the world leading energy storage solution and service providers, has launched its ground-breaking residential energy storage system for the North American market at this year's RE+ (SPI) expo, following the inauguration of the new office and service center in Denver, Colorado the previous week.

Breaking New Ground

Early this September, the multinational firm AlphaESS celebrated its 10th Anniversary, with the grand opening of its American subsidiary, continuing its rapid expansion and growth into the most promising energy storage market and enhancing its brand perception globally.

The company has introduced its NA-ONLY residential energy storage system earlier this year, by forging key partnerships with local distributors and solutions' providers with a national footprint. These two variations of the UL-certified systems, SMILE-SP and SPB series, are available with AC and DC coupling to meet the different needs of consumers, with a 7.6/9.6kW Hybrid Inverter and a standard 8.2kWh battery pack which can support max 11.5kWp /15kWp PV input and expandable to 49.2 kWh. The LFP only systems are suited for retrofitting as well grid forming function fit for all PV inverter brands.

AlphaESS renewable products for both households and outdoors have been showcased at the expo, including the Almighty Knight SMILE-G3 (5kW/10.1-60.5kWh), All-in-one system SMILE-B3-PLUS (3kW/5.04-30kWh), the Three-Phase Warrior SMILE-T10-HV (10kW/8.2- 49.2kWh), as well as the brand new portable power stations - BlackBee 1000 and 2000(1-1.6kW/1-2kWh). Thanks to Maxeon and Emporia, AlphaESS' partners, their state-of-the-art solar panels and EV chargers have made the AlphaESS opening lineup integrated and perfectly fit for the North America market.

Opportunities in year 2022 & 2023

"There are few other markets with the same potential as the American one, strategically it makes sense to be here" stated Josh Deng, General Manager of AlphaESS NA, "We are investing lots of resources into the American market. We have the experience, R&D and manufacturing capability to become leaders in the US and in North America. Partnerships are welcome."

Furthermore, the next-generation AlphaESS energy storage systems are going to be revealed in 2023, spurred on by the company's ambition of expanding its range to the commercial and industrial space.

About AlphaESS

Founded in 2012, the company specializes in residential and commercial applications delivering pre-eminent products and fit-for-purpose solutions. With 10+ subsidiaries around the world, AlphaESS provides local services and 75000+ systems actively running in over 83 countries, enabling millions of people to live with reliable, accessible and clean energy.

Discover how AlphaESS is making a real difference visit us at www.alphaess.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or YouTube.

