Alani Nu Expands Distribution of Better-For-You Products With Walmart

Walmart Now Offers Alani Beverages, Fitness Supplements and More

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alani Nu, the better-for-you health and wellness brand launches at Walmart with Alani supplements, ready-to-drink beverages, and on-the-go snacks.

(PRNewsfoto/Alani Nutrition) (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to expand at Walmart and reach many more people," said Alani Nu Founder, Katy Hearn. "Our goal has always been to make Alani Nu as accessible as possible, and this is an incredible step in that direction."

Walmart has been an official retail distributor of Alani Energy since December 2021 and will be carrying the below products in-store and online starting today.

Ready-To-Drink Beverages:

Fitness Supplements:

On-The-Go Snacks:

Wellness Supplement:

All products will be made available at Walmart stores and on walmart.com.

For more information, please visit www.alaninu.com or www.walmart.com to find your nearest retail location. Additionally, find us on your favorite platform: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok and Twitter to stay up to date on additional news.

About Alani Nu

Founded in 2018 by entrepreneur and influencer, Katy Hearn, Alani Nu® is a better-for-you health and wellness brand focused on providing low-calorie products with unique flavors. Alani Nu offers a range of products including energy drinks, daily essentials, healthy snacks and more, and can be found at Walmart, Target, on Amazon, in GNC, The Vitamin Shoppe and Kroger nationwide.

Please visit www.alaninu.com for additional information and follow Alani Nu on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, TikTok and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alani Nu