AIMS Colorado Conference to Usher in a New Era of Age-Friendly Employers

Leaders, experts, and employers to gather in Denver to share best practices

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, there are five generations in Colorado's workforce. Twenty-three percent of the state's total employment is people aged 55 and older, according to the Colorado State Demography Office. This trend presents a tremendous opportunity for employers to develop and implement programs that address the multigenerational workforce and workers' changing needs.

"The U.S. population is aging and our workforce is growing older. Older workers bring wisdom and value to the workplace. However, many employers have not yet aligned their recruiting and retention strategies in sync with their needs. By sharing best practices, we can help employers tap into this vital demographic," said Brian Kaskie, professor of health management and policy at the University of Iowa College of Public Health and head of Age-Inclusive Management Strategies Colorado (AIMS Colorado).

AIMS Colorado is a multi-year project dedicated to transforming the way employers shape the future of aging in Colorado, by addressing how they meet the needs and preferences of experienced employees (i.e., older workers). It is a collaboration between the University of Iowa College of Public Health and nonprofit Transamerica Institute®. It is funded by a grant from Colorado-based NextFifty Initiative.

On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, AIMS Colorado is hosting a free conference at the History Colorado Center in Denver and online via livestream. It will feature Colorado leaders and nationally recognized experts as well as employers who have participated in AIMS Colorado and adopted best practices.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis is scheduled to share how the State of Colorado is fostering multigenerational workforces and supporting its age 50+ workers. Additional speakers include: Joe Barela, Executive Director, CO Department of Labor and Employment; Chip Conley, founder and CEO, Modern Elder Academy (via pre-recorded video); Richard Eisenberg, aging expert, unretired freelance writer and editor; Rick Guzzo, co-founder of Mercer's Workforce Sciences Institute; Kerry Hannon, workplace futurist, author, and Yahoo Finance senior columnist; Heather Tinsley-Fix, Senior Advisor, Financial Resilience, AARP; and more. In addition, attendees will hear discussion panels featuring Colorado-based employers and local nonprofits. For in-person attendees, there will also be networking sessions organized throughout the conference.

"Colorado is making great strides in enriching the lives of its age 50+ population. By encouraging employers to adapt age-friendly best practices, it is strengthening its economy and cultivating a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce," says Catherine Collinson, CEO and president of nonprofit Transamerica Institute and collaborator on AIMS Colorado.

Register to attend in-person or livestream: www.TransamericaInstitute.org/AIMS. While this event is free, registration is required, as space is limited.

All in-person attendees will receive a copy of Kerry Hannon's new book, In Control at 50+: How to Succeed in the New World of Work, and all in-person and virtual attendees will be eligible to receive SHRM recertification credits.

For more information, please visit Transamerica Institute.

The University of Iowa College of Public Health works to promote health and prevent injury and illness through its commitment to education and training, excellence in research, innovation in policy development, and devotion to public health practice. www.public-health.uiowa.edu

Transamerica Institute® is a nonprofit, private foundation dedicated to identifying, researching, and educating the public about health and wellness, employment, financial literacy, longevity, and retirement. It is the parent organization of Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies® which conducts one of the largest and longest-running annual retirement surveys of its kind. Transamerica Institute is funded by contributions from Transamerica Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. www.transamericainstitute.org

NextFifty Initiative is a Colorado-based, private foundation funding efforts to improve the lives of older adults and their caregivers. The foundation works with community leaders, experts in the field of aging, and front-line professionals to support programs and projects that positively impact aging and longevity. They focus on education, sharing best practices, and supporting innovation that will transform aging for generations to come. In 2021, NextFifty Initiative awarded grants of roughly $12 million. To learn more, visit www.Next50Initiative.org.

