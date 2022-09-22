Register Now for the 2022 Thought Leader Summit at the Forbes School of Business and Technology® and Gain Insight from Notable C-Suite Leaders

CHANDLER, Ariz., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the Forbes School of Business and Technology® 2022 Thought Leader Summit at the University of Arizona Global Campus! Join us Monday, October 17, 2022 for a free, full-day virtual event of thought leadership and business expertise. Hear from prominent C-suite leaders from a variety of industries and business sectors — including marketing, health care, energy, technology, human resources, insurance, education, and media — as they discuss the evolution and trends of business from a cultural, environmental, socio-economic, political, regulatory, and technological perspective.

UACG Horizontal Logo (PRNewsfoto/University of Arizona Global Campus) (PRNewswire)

Hear from prominent C-suite leaders in a variety of industries and business sectors for a free, full-day virtual event.

REGISTER HERE for this stellar event!

This year's theme, "Innovation, Change, and Success in Thriving and Turbulent Environments," will provide insight and a collaborative future vision that will benefit all participants. Highlights include a keynote address from Steve Forbes, chairman and editor-in-chief of Forbes Media; a guest speaker on the topic of negotiations; and eight panel sessions with more than 25 industry and business experts.

Topics will include:

Strategic Management

Financial Planning

Future of the Workforce

Geopolitical Factors

Artificial Intelligence

Evolving Technology

Corporate Culture

Marketing

Save your spot for this exciting virtual event! Register and get more details, including a complete list of speakers and schedule of events, which can be found here: https://bit.ly/3RQtApW.

