JACK HARLOW NAMED SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR AT 2022 SESAC MUSIC AWARDS

Bryan-Michael Cox Awarded SESAC Icon Award for his Contributions to Popular Music

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC celebrated songwriters and music publishers behind this year's most-performed songs across a variety of genres at The London in West Hollywood last night, September 21, for the first in-person ceremony in several years.

The event was attended by several top music industry executives, artists, songwriters, and publishers including, Jack Harlow, Robert Glasper, Bryan-Michael Cox, Dixson, and Kenyon Dixon, among others.

Jack Harlow was once again this year's top honoree – awarded with the title of Songwriter of the Year for the second consecutive year. Additionally, Song of the Year resulted in a tie – Harlow was honored with this award for the second year in a row, this year for "Industry Baby," tying with "Heat Waves" recorded by Glass Animals for the Song of the Year title. Sony Music Publishing, publisher of "Industry Baby," was named Publisher of the Year.

"Heat Waves" has become Glass Animals most successful single to date, spending five weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 after spending 84 weeks on the chart. "Industry Baby" is Jack Harlow's first #1 hit and was nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Both songs are massive viral hits, each accumulating billions of global streams across all platforms.

Bryan-Michael Cox was awarded the SESAC Icon Award highlighting his incredible achievements in music as both songwriter and producer. His prolific career includes 35 number one hits, 20 top ten hits, 12 Grammy Award nominations, and nine wins. He has broken the record previously held by the Beatles for Billboard's most consecutive number one hits and received the SESAC Songwriter of the Year award six years in a row. Over the course of his decades-long career, he has worked with artists including Usher, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Toni Braxton, and many more.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating together in person honoring our talented pop, R&B, rap, and hip-hop affiliates," shared Sam Kling, Chief Creative Officer, SESAC Performing Rights. "Our songwriters and producers have created amazing, record-breaking music and we're honored to represent their songs. We are excited to be honoring Bryan-Michael Cox with the SESAC Icon Award acknowledging his lasting contributions to mainstream music. With our awards now being hosted in Los Angeles, this is an exciting night highlighting an incredible group of songwriters and artists."

