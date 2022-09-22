Denny's Announces Schedule for Hungry for Education™ College Tour, Scholarships for Diverse College Students

America's Diner is seeking applications for its Hungry for Education™ Scholarship Program, recognizing outstanding students bringing their communities together

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its longstanding commitment to education, today Denny's announced the fall college tour schedule to promote its Hungry for Education™ (HFE) Scholarship Program, building off its partnership with Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

The 2022 HFE College Tour is one of the brand's major initiatives to support these colleges and their students. The tour kicked off in South Florida when Denny's served as title sponsor for the second consecutive year of the Orange Blossom Classic, featuring the Jackson State University Tigers and Florida A&M University Rattlers. Nearly 40,000 fans witnessed the brand donate $10,000 to the Orange Blossom Classic Scholarship Fund, supporting students at those two universities.

This fall, Denny's will be on the road encouraging students to apply for the HFE Scholarship program, which recognizes outstanding students who are working in their communities and achieving academic goals. Here's a list of this year's schedule:

Oct. 5: Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tenn.

Oct. 8: Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, San Diego, Ca.

Oct. 9: Clark Atlanta University, Atlanta, Ga.

Oct. 18: Jackson State University, Jackson, Miss.

Oct. 31: Paul Quinn College, Dallas, TX

Nov. 4: North Carolina Central University, Durham, N.C.

As part of the tour, students will be able to learn more about the scholarship and participate in a variety of fun and engaging activities, including video game competitions as part of the HBCU Esports Alliance.

"We know it takes a lot to do all the schoolwork and pay for school," said April Kelly-Drummond, Denny's vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. "We love visiting these schools and meeting so many students who are working hard to complete their degrees and contributing to their communities in many ways."

Since 2011, the brand has awarded nearly $2 million in scholarships and this year is offering over $340,000 in financial scholarships for current and incoming students. Students can apply on-site or go to DennysHungryForEducation.com to apply.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains (based on the number of restaurants). As of June 29, 2022, Denny's had 1,631 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world—including 154 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

