Announcing WonderBotz and INVOKE Inc Strategic Partnership

Two automation leaders join their award-winning solutions to serve the back office.

BOSTON and ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WonderBotz is pleased to announce our strategic partnership with INVOKE. The partnership brings together WonderBotz Prebuilt solutions with the INVOKE products and Aria Cloud platform. "Together we bring a seamless automation system to clients that leverages the experience, IP and expertise of both companies," says Steve LaValle, Co-CEO of WonderBotz. "Our first collaboration, the Back-Office Bundle, will be available starting in early fall."

WonderBotz and INVOKE, two automation leaders, join their award-winning solutions to serve the back office with a bundle including process automations for cash application, daily reporting, invoice processing, purchase order processing and GL reconciliation. And, by using Aria Cloud, business owners can see their progress, understand efficiencies, and measure their ROI, altogether creating better business value for their back office. (PRNewswire)

Solutions designed for your existing applications and tech stack to enable you to run your business the way you want.

Integrating Our Most Popular Solutions

When starting and scaling intelligent automation programs, back-office processes are among the first tackled in organizations. The Finance and Accounting back offices prove to be particularly fertile ground for quick wins that deliver speed-to-value, often within the first year.

Taking an enterprise-level view, we design solutions that use your existing applications and technology stack to enable you to run your business the way you want. As each process automation goes live, clients grow their digital worker footprint for more value at each step.

Process automations included in the bundle:

Cash application

Daily reporting

Invoice processing

Purchase Order processing

GL reconciliation

"This partnership makes automation for the back office affordable and accessible to a much larger community. Many companies have been at the sidelines wanting to step into automation. We just removed all the risk for them," says Johnny Ramondino of INVOKE. "Using Aria Cloud, business owners can see their progress, understand efficiencies, and measure their ROI, altogether creating better business value for their back office."

WonderBotz and INVOKE will launch their offering in 2022 Q4. For more information on the Back-Office Bundle contact:

Paula Carneiro Cox, WonderBotz LLC

Phone: +1-646-232-2626

Email: paula.carneiro@wonderbotz.com

About WonderBotz

WonderBotz LLC, managed by industry leaders, is single-mindedly focused and committed to helping organizations employ quality digital workers to deliver efficiency and competitive advantage by leveraging its professional services, training, mentoring, and Robotics-as-a-Service (RAAS) offerings. Our team brings technical excellence, innovation, and high-quality standards exceeding our clients' expectations on every engagement. WonderBotz works with leading marketplace RPA platforms. For more, visit wonderbotz.com, follow us on Twitter @WonderBotz and at linkedin.com/company/wonderbotz

About INVOKE

INVOKE is an Intelligent Automation services and solution provider.

Through innovative solutions and services INVOKE is on a mission to simplify the customer journey of digital transformation through the lens of Intelligent Automation. For more information, contact Johnny Ramondino at +1 770-376-0606.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WONDERBOTZ LLC