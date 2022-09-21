Winmark - the Resale Company Announce Resale Partnership with Rawlings® and Easton®

The agreement furthers both companies' efforts to minimize waste and provide value for local communities across North America

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winmark Corporation announced today that its Play It Again Sports retail chain has entered into a partnership with Rawlings Sporting Goods, Inc., makers of the iconic baseball and softball gear and Easton bats, as the Official Resale Partner of Rawlings and Easton.

As partners in value and sustainability, Play It Again Sports and Rawlings/Easton will work together to help players extend the life of their equipment, reduce environmental impact, and provide value to baseball and softball players in their local communities across North America.

With over 280 franchised locations throughout North America, Play It Again Sports will provide Rawlings and Easton customers a resale option for their quality Rawlings and Easton products which will help promote their iconic brands through a sustainable solution and help keep product out of landfills.

"Winmark has been a partner with both Rawlings and Easton for decades," stated Renae Gaudette, Chief Operating Officer. "To formally recognize this important relationship as an official resale partner is an exciting day for us. Our Play It Again Sports franchised locations are uniquely positioned to extend the lives of quality used Rawlings and Easton products, and this partnership supports our mutual goals of sustainability and providing value to local communities."

As a Premier Sustainability Partner of Winmark & Play It Again Sports – Rawlings/Easton will sponsor Play It Again Sports Buy-Drive events and National Recycling Day promotions incentivizing baseball and softball players to sell their Rawlings and Easton gear for cash instead of going to waste. Rawlings/Easton and Play It Again Sports will also team up to produce content that will be distributed on Rawlings' and Easton's YouTube and social channels and promoted by Play It Again Sports via local stores, social channels, website and national PR efforts.

"This collaboration with our long-time partners at Play It Again Sports and Winmark Corporation exemplifies our admiration for all the wonderful work they do to create a more sustainable environment for the athletes that use Rawlings and Easton products," said Dave Bracci, National Sales Director for Rawlings. "We maintain a shared vision to provide quality baseball and softball products to athletes of all abilities and ages and look forward to growing our relationship in the future."

About Winmark: Winmark - the Resale Company®, is a nationally recognized franchising business focused on sustainability and small business formation. We champion and guide entrepreneurs interested in operating one of our award winning resale franchises: Plato's Closet®, Once Upon A Child®, Play It Again Sports®, Style Encore® and Music Go Round®. As of June 25, 2022, there were 1,293 franchises in operation and over 2,800 available territories. An additional 46 franchises have been awarded but are not open. For more information, please visit winmarkcorporation.com.

Established in 1887, Rawlings is an innovative leading global brand and manufacturer of premium baseball and softball equipment, including gloves, balls, and protective headwear. Rawlings' unparalleled quality, innovative engineering and expert craftsmanship are the fundamental reasons why more professional athletes, national governing bodies and sports leagues choose Rawlings. Rawlings is the Official Base, Baseball, Helmet, Face Guard and Glove of Major League Baseball, the Official Baseball of Minor League Baseball and the Official Baseball and Softball of the NCAA and the NAIA. The company is headquartered in St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.Rawlings.com.

