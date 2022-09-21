SOPHiA GENETICS Unveils Strategy to Drive Health Care Innovations at Inaugural Investor Day Event

Highlights include: a memorandum of understanding with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and a novel new partnership with Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company

SOPHiA GENETICS' next-generation solution CarePath, fueled by current real world observational data, was previewed for attendees

BOSTON and GENEVA, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space, hosted its first-ever Investor Day on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in New York City.

The event, hosted by the CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Jurgi Camblong and members of the executive leadership team, provided a roadmap of the Company's long-term vision and highlighted new commercial opportunities and partnerships. One takeaway from the event was SOPHiA GENETICS' acceleration into the Biopharma space, which opens the door for new opportunities for market growth. The audience also heard how the Company's strategic business model allows for it to continue to provide robust depth in the clinical space.

"A key theme throughout the day was how we innovate; how SOPHiA GENETICS, from its inception, has identified opportunities in the healthcare industry for innovation and acceleration of data sharing to advance medicine, research and patient care," said Jurgi Camblong, CEO and Co-Founder, SOPHiA GENETICS. "Our vision is made possible by the strong foundation our company has been built on, as well as the strategic relationships we have formed to further our mission of democratizing data-driven medicine."

New Collaboration with One of the Top-Ranked Cancer Centers in the United States

SOPHiA GENETICS recently announced a memorandum of understanding to enter into a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center ("MSK"). Once executed, the collaboration agreements will blend the power of SOPHiA GENETICS' large, global network and deep expertise in predictive algorithms with MSK's clinical expertise in cancer genomics. The collaboration agreements will also allow SOPHiA GENETICS' global network of healthcare providers access to MSK's proprietary tumor sequencing tests such as MSK-IMPACT®, for analyzing tumors. Additionally, the collaboration agreements will combine MSK's rich precision oncology data with the SOPHiA CarePath™ module to enable the acceleration of actionable insights from data to improve patient outcomes.

"Our vision is to expand access to world-class data, including to our current network, which contributes to the collective intelligence of the SOPHiA GENETICS platform," said Philippe Menu, M.D.-Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer, SOPHiA GENETICS.

Enabling Biotech Developing Novel Cancer Therapies Targeting Oncogene Amplification

SOPHiA GENETICS announced a partnership with Boundless Bio, a next-generation precision oncology company developing innovative therapeutics directed against extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA) in oncogene amplified cancers.

It has been well established that patients with oncogene amplification generally do not benefit from standard of care cancer treatments, and unlike other forms of oncogenic gene alterations, oncogene amplification frequently occurs on ecDNA. ecDNA are circular units of nuclear DNA that are distinct from normal chromosomes and are the primary site for high copy number amplification in cancer. Boundless Bio is developing the first ecDNA-directed therapies (ecDTx) along with a precision diagnostic method called ECHO (ecDNA Harboring Oncogenes) to detect ecDNA from a patient's routine tumor sequencing data.

The partnership between Boundless Bio and SOPHiA GENETICS will further develop ECHO for use in ecDTx clinical trials.

SOPHiA GENETICS' unique ability to harmonize data derived from diverse genomic instruments and deploy as a robust, standardized solution enables a new model for clinical trial testing. This decentralized, global genomic solution combined with Boundless Bio's ecDTx drug development capabilities aims to unlock value by breaking the barriers inherent to the traditional central lab approach; optimizing patient selection and clinical trial design; and enabling a global collective network of major hospitals and academic centers to effectively deliver new treatment options to patients with oncogene amplified cancers.

"We are pleased to partner with SOPHiA GENETICS for the development of Boundless Bio's ecDNA detection algorithm, ECHO, into a clinical trial device" said Peter Krein, Ph.D., Vice President of Precision Medicine at Boundless Bio. "The ability to identify patients with ecDNA driven tumors is critical to our mission in addressing this area of high unmet medical need. SOPHiA GENETICS' unique expertise in developing cloud based IVD NGS software algorithms makes them an ideal partner to develop ECHO into an investigational device."

DEEP-Lung-IV Multimodal Clinical Study Fuels New SOPHiA Carepath Platform

In late 2021, SOPHiA GENETICS launched a DEEP-Lung-IV Multimodal Clinical Study with the goal of aggregating real-world multimodal (genomic, clinical, biological and radiomic) data for patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The study has garnered interest from top-tier centers globally, with a strong patient recruitment trend; to-date, nearly 900 patients across 23 sites have been enrolled in the study. As patients have been followed along the patient journey, data sets have been collected and analyzed by SOPHiA GENETICS' machine learning algorithm to predict how the patients will respond to immunotherapy and why.

These robust and growing patient data will inform SOPHiA GENETICS' artificial intelligence and machine learning that will fuel the forthcoming SOPHiA CarePath™ module, a new product that will be launched on the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform and aims to be the vehicle healthcare practitioners can use to leverage the real-world, real-time insights obtained from this study. The SOPHiA CarePath™ module will provide the following benefits:

Visualizing data form a single patient in a holistic manner (genomic, clinical, biological and radiomic)

Allow providers to cohort patients in the context of similar patients from other institutions

Alongside these announcements, a full recording of the event is available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website.

