Sapphire Gas Solutions has Chosen BAUER Compressors and Host Bio-Energy Systems to Bring Turnkey, End-To-End Biogas Upgrading Solutions to Market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire's recent acquisition of CLEANCOR (based in California), has catalyzed new capabilities through inherited technical expertise and strategic supplier partnerships like BAUER Compressors Inc and Host Energy. Partnering with top technology providers in the industry allows Sapphire to provide end-to-end biogas solutions from generating biogas in a digester to moving the gas to its final location via Sapphire's extensive virtual pipeline capabilities.

Sapphire Gas Solutions is a turnkey virtual pipeline services company with a diverse fleet of mobile CNG, LNG, and recompression equipment. With a growing footprint in the Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) market, Sapphire provides logistics support from coast to coast by transporting RNG to market when pipeline infrastructure is unavailable or not near the renewable gas source. The decades of experience in natural gas service, transportation, engineering, procurement, and construction results in offering the most comprehensive range of natural gas / RNG energy management solutions in North America.

Sapphire's new vertical capabilities, through both internal expertise and strategic partnerships, provides a comprehensive approach to developing complete biogas solutions for its clients. Sapphire can service, invest in, or own and operate strategic biogas facilities throughout North America. The Sapphire team's commitment to quality, safety, and reliability is present in every client engagement, thus ensuring a successful project.

BAUER Compressors Inc. has been building biogas compressor systems for over 20 years, with hundreds of units installed in the field worldwide. BAUER's new line of GRU Biogas Compressor Systems has been designed explicitly for raw biogas recovery and compression into biogas conditioning systems. At the heart of every BAUER GRU® is the legendary BAUER Rotorcomp® gas rotary screw compressor, world-renowned for exceptional durability and reliability. The BAUER GRU® biogas compressor systems are available in a wide range of sizes from 10 HP up to 750 HP (7.5-560 kW). BAUER also offers a higher-pressure version of the GRU system designed explicitly for pipeline injection at pressures up to 700 PSIG. In addition, BAUER offers a complete portfolio of CNG compressor solutions for virtual pipeline operations with pressures ranging from 3600 – 5000 PSIG.

HoSt Bio-Energy Systems is a leader in the energy technologies which together empower sustainability ambitions. HoSt came into existence in 1991 as the result of a joint venture between Holec Projects and Stork, two well established suppliers of energy systems. From 1999 onwards, HoSt has been a fully independent business focused 100% on technology development and deployment for waste to energy projects where organic residues are converted to renewable energy, with extensive experience digesting various feedstocks. HoSt is a global organization with close to 300 staff which excludes counterparts at Bright Renewables, HoSt's independent sister company who supplies 3 stage membrane biogas upgrading plants to the North American market. Together these technologies complement each other well on total technology solution projects.

