Norwest Venture Partners Hires Zack Scott as General Partner on Healthcare Investment Team

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwest Venture Partners , a leading venture capital and growth equity investment firm, announced today Zack Scott, M.D., has joined the investment team as general partner for the healthcare practice.

Norwest (PRNewswire)

Dr. Scott joins Norwest from Revelation Partners, a dedicated secondary investor in the healthcare space, where he was a co-founder and managing partner.

"We're fortunate to have Zack join our team and contribute his years of experience in medical devices, diagnostics, healthcare services, and biopharmaceuticals to the firm and the portfolio," said Casper de Clercq, general partner, Norwest Venture Partners. "Through our shared investments in Omada Health and iRhythm Technologies, we know Zack has a similar investment thesis that is grounded in real-world evidence and improving patient outcomes."

"I was drawn to Norwest's healthcare team because I believe its diversified investment philosophy will make a lasting, positive impact on the future of healthcare," said Dr. Scott, general partner, Norwest Venture Partners. "I'm excited to join Norwest and help entrepreneurs bring to life their visions to improve healthcare outcomes for more people."

During his time as managing partner at Revelation Partners, Dr. Scott made notable investments in Cianna Medical, Coherex Medical, iRhythm Technologies (IPO), Spirationd Respicardia (acquired by Zoll Medical), and SetPoint Medical. Previously, Dr. Scott worked at Burrill & Company, where he led healthcare investments in the areas of medical devices, diagnostics, and biopharmaceuticals.

Dr. Scott previously served on the board of directors for Coherex Medical, Spiration, Cianna Medical, Evidation Health, Providence Medical Technology, Respicardia, and Syapse.

Prior to working in private equity, Dr. Scott was a General Surgery resident at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon. He earned his M.D. from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio where he was a member of the AOA Medical Honors Society, and subsequently earned an M.B.A. with a specialized certificate in Health Sector Management from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University where he was a Fuqua Scholar.

Earlier this year, Norwest welcomed Tiba Aynechi, Ph.D., as a general partner on the healthcare team to lead its biotech practice.

Some innovative companies in Norwest's healthcare portfolio include BillionToOne, Elligo Health Research, Mindful Health Solutions, Monogram Health, Neocis, Omada Health, Qventus, and TigerConnect.

Norwest's healthcare exits include Basis (acquired by Intel), Blue Cloud (acquired by private equity), Capsugel (acquired by Lonza), Crossover Health (acquired by private equity), Devoro Medical (acquired by Boston Scientific), Health Catalyst (IPO), iCardiac (acquired by ERT), Intersect ENT (IPO), iRhythm Technologies (IPO), Misfit Wearables (acquired by Fossil), NextHealth Technologies (acquired by Softheon), Silk Road Medical (IPO), Talkspace (SPAC), Telcare (acquired by BioTelemetry), and VisitPay (acquired by R1).

About Norwest Venture Partners

Norwest is a leading venture and growth equity investment firm managing more than $12.5 billion in capital. Since its inception, Norwest has invested in more than 650 companies and currently partners with more than 200 companies in its venture and growth equity portfolio. The firm invests in early- to late-stage businesses across a wide range of sectors with a focus on consumer, enterprise, and healthcare. The Norwest team offers a deep network of connections, operating experience, and a wide range of impactful services to help CEOs and founders scale their businesses. Norwest has offices in Palo Alto and San Francisco, with subsidiaries in India and Israel. For more information, please visit www.nvp.com . Follow Norwest on Twitter @NorwestVP .

All brands, names or trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Norwest Venture Partners