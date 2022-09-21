MERRELL SIGNS TWO PROFESSIONAL TRAIL RUNNING ATHLETES

Elite trail runners Aum Gandhi and Rachel Tomajczyk make for the brand's first-ever U.S. athletes

ROCKFORD, Mich., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merrell®, the world's leading outdoor footwear brand, announced it has added trail runners Aum Gandhi and Rachel Tomajczyk to its roster of global athletes.

Gandhi and Tomajczyk are the inaugural members of Merrell's U.S. trail running team. The duo is supported by the brand through apparel, footwear, sponsorship, and travel to races.

"We're proud to have dedicated, disciplined athletes like Aum and Rachel on our team," said Jessenia Flores, marketing manager at Merrell. "Both athletes' values match Merrell's, and their impressive running resumes paired with a passion for the sport and trail community is inspiring to all."

Gandhi is an endurance athlete from California with a focus on long-distance running. In 2021, he podiumed the Aravaipa Running Across the Years 72-hour race as the 3rd overall male. Gandhi is training to compete in the Moab 240 this October, where he will be the first runner ever to represent India in the race. He is also co-owner of Run Tri Bike, an endurance sports magazine focused on inclusion and support for all in endurance sports.

Through racing, Gandhi also raises funds for The Richstone Family Center, a California non-profit organization focused on ending abuse, generational trauma, and domestic violence.

Texas-native Tomajczyk made the Olympic Trials in steeplechase in 2016 and a USA Team in cross country. After a few years of running professionally on the track, she discovered trail running and made the transition from track to trails in the summer of 2021. Tomajczyk has since placed:

2nd at the USA Mountain Running Championships (2021 and 2022)

1st at the USATF Half Marathon Trail Championships (2021)

6th at the XTERRA Trail Running World Championship (2021)

2nd at the USA Vertical Mountain Championships (2022)

"Aum and Rachel represent the countless trail running athletes who compete, run, and train every day," said Flores. "We are eager to continue building out our lineup of trail running athletes and look forward to seeing them sporting Merrells in upcoming races."

The Merrell U.S. athletes join nine members of the brand's Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) trail running team and two Canadian runners.

For more information on Merrell, please visit merrell.com.

ABOUT MERRELL:

Merrell® exists to share the simple power of being outside and is committed to building an inclusive and sustainable environment for future generations to enjoy. As the global leader in outdoor active footwear with the Moab hiking boot and Jungle Moc, Merrell is focused on merging performance, styling, and comfort to empower all people to confidently explore the outdoors. Visit Merrell.com or follow us on social @Merrell. Merrell® is a division of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW), one of the world's leading marketers and licensors of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children's and uniform footwear and apparel.

