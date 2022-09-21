Lumentum Wins ECOC 2022 Data Center Innovation/Best Product Award for its High-Performance 200G PAM4 EMLs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, announced that its 200G PAM4 externally-modulated lasers (EMLs) received the European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) Exhibition Industry Awards 2022 for the Data Center Innovation/Best Product category.

Hyperscale cloud operators need reliable, low-power, and low-cost solutions that enable higher-speed data links within their next-generation data centers. Lumentum's first-to-market 200G PAM4 EMLs leverage thirty years of technology expertise to deliver industry-leading performance and quality to data center operators seeking to scale their data centers for future needs.

"We are delighted and humbled to have won this award," said Wupen Yuen, Lumentum Senior Vice President and General Manager, Datacom. "Lumentum has led the industry through multiple generations of increased intra-data center transmission rates leveraging market-leading innovation and exceptional quality. We are excited to work with customers and data center operators to accelerate their transition to the next generation of switching and architectures with our 200G PAM4 EMLs."

Lumentum manufactures state-of-the-art EMLs in its internal high-volume indium phosphide wafer fab in Japan. Lumentum's EMLs are photonic integrated circuits that consist of a distributed feedback laser monolithically integrated with an electro-absorption modulator, providing customers with a single high-performance laser transmitter chip. Providing high modulation bandwidth and excellent extinction ratio, Lumentum's 200G PAM4 EMLs minimize input voltage swings to reduce the power consumption of related ICs. They provide superior waveform quality for PAM4 and the potential for PAM6 or PAM8 operation, resulting in an even higher transmission capacity than 200G per wavelength. Lumentum is planning CWDM and LAN-WDM 4-channel support for various system architecture needs.

This award highlights how Lumentum leads the industry by pioneering innovative, cost-effective, and lower-power solutions and enabling data center operators to scale to higher intra-data center capacities to support their mission-critical bandwidth needs. Lumentum 100G PAM4 EMLs are in volume production and already leading the transition to bit rates of 400G and 800G. Lumentum's latest 200G EMLs will enable the transition to 800G and 1.6T for next-generation data centers.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube .

