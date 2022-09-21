GoCoach Recognized as a Finalist in Two Major Competitions for Developing Innovative Solutions for Employee Lifecycle Learning

The rapidly growing company, founded by former HR veterans, is gaining traction with its unique approach to learning and development.

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoCoach, Inc , an employee lifecycle platform, is designed to flip the learning and development category on its head. GoCoach continues to impress customers, learners, funders, and competition hosts alike with their scalable and effective solution to ongoing learning for all. The company's latest recognitions come from two of the country's most esteemed and influential organizations: EdTechWeek and Venture Atlanta .

"We're always happy to be recognized, especially by organizations like EdTechWeek and Venture Atlanta," said Kristy McCann Flynn, Co-founder and CEO of GoCoach. "No one is more aware of the changing dynamics of work than HR leaders, and what we do simplifies their lives by getting to the heart of what makes employees tick. And it shouldn't surprise anyone that people want to enrich their careers and take ownership of their own development. But we lost touch with that over time, and we stopped listening to our people. It's beyond time to change that."

With EdTechWeek taking place in New York this week and Venture Atlanta in October, the events fall into a busy travel schedule. As the GoCoach CEO and her team are bringing their message of empowerment and learning-for-all to new audiences across the country.

"Every HR leader we talk to these days feels like they're going from one crisis to another. And we get it, we've been there," adds Rebecca Taylor, Co-founder and COO of GoCoach. "And that's why we built GoCoach — to help HR leaders make impactful changes that span the employee lifecycle. That leaves HR leaders to do what they do best."

We're a learning and development platform that spans the employee lifecycle. Unlike other solutions that rely on top-down program delivery, we flipped the old ways of learning on their head. Bringing high-quality and accredited development to entire workforces, not just to executives. The lightweight implementation and elegant user experience provide client administrators with a full 360 view of real-time data, engagement metrics, and actionable insights that drive ROI.

