eBay Motors Launches the Ultimate Road Trip to Celebrate Car Culture Across America

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, eBay Motors, the parts and accessories destination used by millions of car lovers, builders, restorers and mechanics, kicks off a cross-country tour to explore America's unique car cultures. The 'Parts of America' tour will take eBay Motors to twelve automotive enthusiast events across the country - from car meets and cruises to tractor pulls and rock crawls. At each stop, eBay Motors will feature one-of-a-kind vehicles that bring to life the local car culture and the passionate builders behind these remarkable rides.

"Just as every region of the country has its own iconic landmarks or local food with unique flavors, America's car culture is just as diverse," says Ron Jaiven, GM of Parts & Accessories, eBay Motors. "Any serious gearhead can speak to the distinct regional differences of their hometown and debate why it belongs on the automotive map. 'Parts of America' celebrates the passion of these communities."

Throughout the tour, eBay Motors' hauler will collect and transport eight bespoke vehicles that show what's possible using parts and accessories from eBay Motors, and represent America's diverse and remarkable auto cultures. The tour will culminate at the LA Auto Show, where these unique builds will be on display – with many ultimately listed on eBay.

Rising inflation and lack of inventory are driving more and more Americans to update and mod their existing vehicles rather than purchase a new one. To provide ideas and inspiration, 'Parts of America' is taking these custom rides on the road, along with the builder enthusiasts who created them.

'Parts of America' Route

eBay Motors 'Parts of America' tour will kick off Sept. 21 in Hickory Corners, MI, at the Gilmore Car Museum's Wednesday Night Cruise-In. Here, experienced street rodder Alex Palmeri of @LegitStreetCars will showcase a 2002 Ford SVT Lightning in a rare, one-year-only "True Blue Metallic" colorway that he's fitted with a giant Whipple supercharger sourced on eBay Motors. From there, the tour will continue west - stopping at iconic sites like North Carolina's infamous "Tail of the Dragon" on Route 129 and red rocks of Moab, Utah, all while featuring American sports cars, imports, trucks and bikes along the way.

To follow the eBay Motors hauler as it stops at iconic automotive towns across America, visit the eBay.com/PartsofAmerica - a single destination to learn about the events, modders and rides featured throughout the tour, as well as stories from the road and tips for updating your own ride.

Event Schedule

Sept. 21 : Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, MI

Sept. 24 : Tail of the Dragon in Deals Gap, NC

Oct. 1 : Renaissance Euro Fest in Ridgeland, MS

Oct. 4 : Cruisin' for a Cure in Bowling Green, KY

Oct. 7-8 : Bikes Blues & BBQ in Rogers, AR

Oct. 16 : Brazos Valley Fair in Bryan, TX

Oct. 23 : Midwest Super Show in Wichita, KS

Oct. 28 : Jeep Jamboree 24 in Moab, UT

Nov. 1-4 : SEMA in Las Vegas, NV

Nov. 11 : Mongollon Mountain UTV Fest in Payson, AZ

Nov. 13 : SCTA at El Mirage, CA

Nov. 17 : Los Angeles, CA

eBay Motors by the Numbers

eBay Motors Parts & Accessories generate over $10B in annual GMV

One out of every three eBay shoppers buys parts and accessories

In the first half of 2022, the following high-tech and regular maintenance P&A categories saw particularly notable GMV increases YoY: Electric, Hybrid & PHEV Specific Parts Charging & Starting Systems Fluids & Chemicals

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems



Filters

Follow @eBayMotors on YouTube , Instagram and Facebook for the latest on the 'Parts of America' tour and more.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects people and builds communities to create economic opportunity for all. Our technology empowers millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world, providing everyone the opportunity to grow and thrive. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2021, eBay enabled over $87 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

