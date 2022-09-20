Susan G. Komen® Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money to Support Breast Cancer Patients in the Community in Need of Financial Assistance

Susan G. Komen® Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK Walk Raises Money to Support Breast Cancer Patients in the Community in Need of Financial Assistance

MURRIETA, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, will hold an in-person MORE THAN PINK Walk in Murrietahttps://www.komen.org/orangecountywalk to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients in Inland Empire who are in need of financial assistance.

Komen Logo (PRNewswire)

The Inland Empire Walk will be held on Sunday, October 9, in Town Square Park in Murrieta. The opening ceremony will be held in the city's new, state-of-the-art amphitheater. The open-air amphitheater is billed as the biggest of its kind in the region.

"We look forward to creating a community for anyone impacted by breast cancer as we gather, in person, for this year's Inland Empire Walk. Funds raised will support patients in need of support services like the Komen Financial Assistance Program," said Jill Eaton, Executive Director of Inland Empire Susan G. Komen.

"Our goal is to raise $226,000 this year to be able to provide critically needed services like financial assistance. With the economic downturn, the demand for our services is greater than ever," said Eaton. "We are grateful for the support to help the women and men facing breast cancer in our community and it is through our Walk we are able to raise much-needed funds to get what breast cancer patients need today."

Komen is pleased to welcome sponsors of this year's Walk including Amazon, Abbott, Milgard Windows & Doors, MI Foundation, Pechanga Resort & Casino, Inland Empire Health Plan, Temecula Valley Lexus, Temecula Valley Toyota, Teamsters Local 1932, the Camp Transformation Center, City of Murrieta, Bank of America, Mg. San Jacinto College, Loma Linda University Health, Sam's Club of Corona and Starbucks and KABC-TV.

Additionally, Rob McMillan, Bureau Chief for Inland Empire at KABC-TV, will serve as Emcee of the Walk. David Bugenske from KROG 95.1 FM The Wake Up Call will serve as announcer and DJ.

Participants can expect to enjoy the following at the Walk:

New, expansive open-air amphitheater in Town Square Park with beautiful grassy areas to serve as the stage of the Opening Ceremony

Hope Village, which is sponsored by Amazon, will be a place for survivors and those living with metastatic breast cancer to gather

Free, group workout led by the Camp Transformation Center

Team Village brought by Pechanga Resort & Casino will have a tailgate area for large teams to gather

VIP area for participants who raise $1,000 or more

Community Pillar sponsored by Abbott

Care Pillar sponsored by Inland Empire Health Plan

Inland Empire's 66ers Dance Team will perform

Komen Inland Empire MORE THAN PINK Walk

Town Square Park

Murrieta, CA

Sunday, October 9, 2022

7:00 AM Event Opens

8:00 AM Opening Ceremony

8:30 AM Walk



Register Online www.komen.org/iewalk

About Susan G. Komen ®

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

CONTACT: Deb ong

Susan G. Komen

(309)416-0419

dsong@komen.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Susan G. Komen for the Cure