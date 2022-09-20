OpenWeb Names First-Ever CMO Tiffany Xingyu Wang

Award-winning marketing expert and digital safety leader will support the platform's rapid expansion and amplify its mission in the publishing and advertising markets.

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenWeb , the premium community engagement platform serving more than 1,000 leading publishers, today announced the hire of former Spectrum Labs Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Tiffany Xingyu Wang as its first-ever Chief Marketing Officer. Wang will support OpenWeb's rapid expansion to new publishers, advertisers, and applications, while amplifying the importance of digital safety and engaged community-building online.

The news comes on the heels of significant momentum for OpenWeb, which builds innovative platforms for publishers and brands to host engaged online communities. It recently announced the appointment of Chief Business Officer Mark Howard as well as the $100 million acquisition of global advertising platform ADYOULIKE earlier this year. This year's growth follows last year's Series E financing round, which catapulted the company to tech unicorn status and raised $150 million. In August, OpenWeb also released the 2022 Online Communities Report . The nationwide survey underscored the urgent need for healthier online discourse, revealing that more than 50% of Americans view social media as a net-negative for society.

"We're thrilled to bring on a CMO like Tiffany to help us tell our unique story and bring our mission to the market," said Nadav Shoval, OpenWeb CEO and co-founder. "She is a celebrated and respected leader in marketing and has been at the forefront of cultivating digital trust in a rapidly evolving media landscape. As CMO, she'll play a key role in helping to leverage our recent momentum to reach new milestones."

"I'm excited to join and help grow a company that's disrupting the status quo and shares my belief in the power of the community economy as well as my commitment to consumer safety," said Wang. "As major social media players announce plans to move away from news, advertisers prepare for the end of third-party cookies, and toxic rhetoric continues to proliferate online, OpenWeb stands as the only company offering a comprehensive, Web3-ready solution that creates trusted spaces for quality conversations and helps publishers monetize the engaged communities they've brought together."

A true change agent, Wang brings extensive experience in marketing, ethical Web3 development, and digital safety. Prior to joining OpenWeb, Wang led strategy and marketing at Spectrum Labs, a contextual AI platform designed to make the internet safer. She sits on the World Economic Forum's Digital Safety Coalition and hosts the Brand Safety Exchange podcast. Wang's expertise has been widely recognized; She was named to Forbes' 2022 Most Entrepreneurial CMO List and won the 2021 CMO Club Most Innovative Award.

Wang also co-founded Oasis Consortium, a nonprofit that led the market in developing the first comprehensive User Safety Standards for Web3. She is a venture partner in blockchain accelerator Tribe, and holds two USPTO patents in machine learning applications for marketing.

About OpenWeb

OpenWeb's mission is to improve the quality of conversations online, building a healthier web where content creators of all kinds are empowered to thrive. As a product company, OpenWeb partners with publishers and brands to build strong, direct relationships with their audiences. OpenWeb's technology empowers its partners to build vibrant communities rooted in healthy conversations and robust social experiences. OpenWeb works with more than 1,000 top-tier publishers, hosting more than 100 million active users each month.

Founded in 2012, OpenWeb has over 265 employees in New York City, Tel Aviv, Kiev, San Diego, Canada, London and Paris and is backed by world-class investors including Insight Partners, Georgian, Entrée Capital, The New York Times, Samsung Next, Dentsu, and ScaleUp. To date, the company has raised $223 million in funding and is currently valued at over $1 billion. To learn more about OpenWeb's platform visit OpenWeb.com, or follow @OpenWebHQ on LinkedIn and Twitter.

