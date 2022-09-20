MADAME TUSSAUDS REVEALS LIL NAS X'S NEW WAX FIGURE FOR MADAME TUSSAUDS HOLLYWOOD

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapper, singer, songwriter and viral phenomenon, Lil Nas X, has revealed his new wax figure for the world's greatest wax museum, Madame Tussauds Hollywood. In just a few short years, Lil Nas X has reached undeniable global fame through his internet mastery, iconic fashion sense and his steady stream of #1 hits including "Old Town Road" feat. Billy Ray Cyrus, "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)," "INDUSTRY BABY" feat. Jack Harlow and "THAT'S WHAT I WANT." He revealed his wax figure in an unforgettable side-by-side moment. The striking figure is wearing a replication of his iconic gold Versace suit armor worn at the 2021 Met Gala. Intricately detailed, Madame Tussauds artists also replicated the Versace earring, choker and nail art from the custom look. Not to mention Lil Nas X is the first wax figure to have a grill!

By boldly and unapologetically expressing himself online and in his music, Lil Nas X has become a role model for promoting progression and acceptance across the music industry. At just 23 years old, the 2x Grammy-winning sensation has an extensive list of accomplishments, including becoming the first openly gay rapper nominated in top categories at the Grammys. He released his critically acclaimed debut album MONTERO in 2021 and is currently on his first ever world tour. The latest addition to his legacy comes in the form of a wax twin - and according to Lil Nas X, it's the best one he has ever seen. "Are we twins or what? I knew this was going to be good but this is like, scary amazing," said Lil Nas X.

"We're thrilled to welcome Lil Nas X into the Madame Tussauds Hollywood family. As a musical, social and fashion icon, this figure marks an extraordinary addition to our museum. We're excited for his fans to interact with the star's identical twin!" said Madame Tussauds Hollywood General Manager Therese Alvich.

More exciting news for Lil Nas X fans this week as the artist is also set to release "STAR WALKIN'" this Friday, September 23, a collaboration with Riot Games and the anthem of the League of Legends' 2022 Worlds Tournament. Unique, direct access to A-List celebrities allows Madame Tussauds to create the best wax figures in the world. Madame Tussauds Hollywood continues to highlight each city's heroes and icons in mind-blowing accurate detail in a life-like persona. Guests are encouraged to visit https://www.madametussauds.com/hollywood/en/ to plan their A-list experience.

About Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Madame Tussauds delivers the ultimate fame experience. With more than 24 unique locations around the globe and a 250+ year history, Madame Tussauds has brought to life thousands of celebs, stars and heroes - in mind-blowingly accurate detail – giving visitors the chance to interact with their favorite stars creating an otherwise impossible moment. Located next to the TCL Chinese Theater, Madame Tussauds Hollywood is the only place you can rub shoulders with more than 125 stars from the celebrity worlds of film and television without velvet ropes or barriers. Jump right on set with all your favorite A-listers including new fan favorites, Lil Nas X, Angela Bassett and Danny Trejo.

About Merlin Entertainments plc

Merlin Entertainments plc is a global leader in location-based, family entertainment. As Europe's number one and the world's second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates more than 130 attractions, 19 hotels and 6 holiday villages in 25 countries across four continents. Merlin's purpose is to deliver memorable experiences to its 67 million guests around the world, through its iconic brands and multiple attraction formats, and the commitment and passion of its 28,000 employees (peak season). See www.merlinentertainments.biz for more information and follow on Twitter @MerlinEntsNews

