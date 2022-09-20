Local Youth use Baseball to Experience the History of the South in New Documentary

Tickets are now available for the film premier at T-Mobile Park on September 27

SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Baseball Beyond Borders (BBB) and Converge Media (Converge) announced tickets are available for the premier of the short film "Reconciliation Tour" on September 27 at T-Mobile Park's Ellis Pavilion from 3-5 p.m. Tickets can be reserved at Baseball Beyond Borders .

"This is what BBB is all about," said founder Bookie Gates. "We are able to teach critical life skills, break down barriers, and empower youth of color by using sports as a framework."

The "Reconciliation Tour" chronicles a four-day trip of sixteen (16) Seattle youth and five (5) coaches, all members of BBB Kings senior division All-Star baseball team. The documentary features the following.

Participating in a baseball clinic with youth, ages 9-18, from Jackson, MS , a community with one of the highest poverty rates in the nation.

Exploring Jackson State University , part of the Historically Black College University (HBCU) network.

Travelling to Montgomery, AL by way of the Edmunds Pettis Bridge, where voting rights marchers were violently confronted by law enforcement personnel on March 7, 1965 .

Touring the Equal Justice Initiative Museum and Memorial, which highlights the legacy of slavery and its impact on communities across America.

Visiting the National Memorial for Peace and Justice, the nation's first memorial dedicated to the legacy of enslaved Black people.

Interacting with activist and author Anthony Ray Hinton .

The tour was funded in part by the John & Vera Mae Perkins Foundation, Molly Moon's Homemade Ice Cream, Ezell's Famous Chicken, MJS Investors, and Amazon.com.

View the trailer at (406) BBB Reconciliation Tour Premiere | September 27th | T-Mobile Park Ellis Pavilion - YouTube .

For tickets or to donate visit baseballbeyond.org .

About Baseball Beyond Borders (BBB)

Founded in 2007, Baseball Beyond Borders strives to teach critical life skills to youth of color while using sports as a framework. The BBB Kings baseball team allows for skill, communication, and leadership development while engaging in competitive play.

About Converge Media

Converge Media is a leading producer of culturally relevant content in Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest and recently received the coveted Governor's Award from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) Northwest.

