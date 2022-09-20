InventHelp Inventor Develops Mounting System for Multiple Web Cameras (DAL-230)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I teach chemistry, physics and university-level courses and I needed a better camera mounting system for holding a document camera, demonstration camera, white board camera and graph board camera," said an inventor, from Forth Worth, Texas, "so I invented the MULTI CAM EXTENDER. My design increases convenience and it will not take up valuable desk space."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective mounting system for multiple web cameras. In doing so, it enables the user to orient cameras to different subject views. It also eliminates the need to compromise available desktop space. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for households, businesses, schools, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

