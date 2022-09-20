DISCOVERY LIFE SCIENCES INSTALLS THE LARGEST OLINK PLATFORM IN THE AMERICAS TO SUPPORT PROTEOMICS RESEARCH & BIOMARKER DEVELOPMENT AT SCALE

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Life Sciences™ (Discovery), the Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists™, has entered into an agreement with Olink Holding AB (publ) (Olink) and is installing the largest commercial platform of the Olink® technology in the Americas outside of Olink itself to become a leading global certified service provider for the Olink Proximity Extension Assay (PEA) technology, a unique anti-body based proteomic technology. Olink's PEA and Normalized Protein eXpression (NPX) Signature software, combined with Discovery's other leading multi-omic biomarker capabilities, provides the market with a global "one-stop shop" to support the discovery and validation of plasma proteomics at scale and with high specificity across all major biological pathways and sample matrices.

"Olink's PEA technology is a unique antibody-based proteomic technology with features that solve the dynamic range issue that has hindered proteomics: allowing the detection and quantitation of low and high abundant proteins," said Michael Pisano, Ph.D., executive vice president of Proteomics at Discovery. "Discovery is excited to add this significant installation of the Olink technology to our extensive menu of proteomic services and optimized workflows that accelerate precision medicine programs through every stage of development, at any scale."

The Olink PEA technology enables dual antibody recognition of the target proteins and high-fidelity DNA hybridization and detection. Olink PEA has two readout options: next-generation sequencing (NGS) and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR). An NGS readout is ideal for large-scale protein biomarker discovery, while a qPCR readout provides a more targeted panel relevant to the subject of study. Utilizing the Olink platform, including Olink Explore and the Signature Q100 instrument, allows Discovery proteomics experts to measure the relative concentration of up to 3,072 proteins in a sample.

"Protein biomarker discovery can help bridge the gap between genomes and phenotypes, enabling improved understanding of real-time human biology and a stronger grasp of the transition from health to disease. With its high specificity, precision, and sensitivity, at scale, Olink's PEA technology addresses limitations that historically impeded advanced proteomics," said Jon Heimer, CEO of Olink. "We are excited to support Discovery Life Sciences on their mission to embrace the promise of proteomics through our innovative and unique technology and help leverage its potential for their customers worldwide."

Discovery will offer Olink PEA technology as a service alongside its other multi-omics platforms and systems. These capabilities complement its leading genomic, cell biology, and tissue biomarker services to provide multi-omic analyses that inform and accelerate decision-making throughout drug and diagnostic development. Discovery is dedicated to continuing its innovation and expanding its capabilities as the industry-leading biomarker services provider.

About Discovery Life Sciences

Discovery Life Sciences is the company of Biospecimen and Biomarker Specialists, combining the world's largest commercial biospecimen inventory and procurement network with preeminent multi-omic biomarker service laboratories, including genomic, tissue biomarker, proteomic, and cell-based services to accelerate new therapies supported by biomarker and companion diagnostic programs for cancer, infectious disease, and other rare and complex conditions.

Through AllCells, our cell and gene therapy division, we offer one of the largest recallable donor pools, Research Use Only (RUO) and clinical-grade (GMP) fresh and cryopreserved human cellular materials to support cell and gene therapy programs at any scale from start to finish.

Driven by leading scientific expertise and innovative use of current technologies, the Discovery team engages and consults with customers to rapidly overcome obstacles and obtain results to make critical research and development decisions at market-leading speed. We are Science at your Service™! For more information, visit dls.com.

About Olink

Olink Holding AB (publ) (Nasdaq: OLK) is a company dedicated to accelerating proteomics together with the scientific community, across multiple disease areas to enable new discoveries and improve the lives of patients. Olink provides a platform of products and services which are deployed across major pharmaceutical companies and leading clinical and academic institutions to deepen the understanding of real-time human biology and drive 21st century healthcare through actionable and impactful science. The company was founded in 2016 and is well established across Europe, North America, and Asia. Olink is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

