Top RIA Mission Wealth Continues to Grow East Coast Presence

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Wealth has expanded their east coast presence to include an office location in historic downtown Boston, Massachusetts . The establishment of the Boston office enables their advisors to now serve firm clients from a total of 25 convenient locations across the United States.

The new Boston location is positioned in the heart of downtown Post Office Square and the Financial District, minutes from the waterfront, South Station Train Terminal, and major highways. Boston clients and advisors will enjoy inspiring views of the city skyline, the Boston Harbor, and the Rose R. Kennedy Greenway from the 26th floor office at 225 Franklin Street.

"Mission Wealth is delighted to open our new office in Boston, and to work alongside families in and around this industrious and historic region. I am excited and honored to help establish Mission Wealth's footprint in the New England market. I am looking forward to creating many new relationships and expanding our reach here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts" said Jared Sweeney, local Boston Client Advisor.

With almost 20 years of experience in the financial industry, Sweeney joins Mission Wealth with backgrounds from both premier private banks and boutique family offices.

"We are thrilled to add Jared Sweeney to our team of talented advisors on the east coast. Mission Wealth continues our commitment to proactive and comprehensive client service delivered with a caring, client-first approach and driven by our cutting-edge technology platform. From our early conversations, I knew that Jared's technical, investment, and planning expertise as well as his passion for client service would be a tremendous fit here at Mission Wealth" said Matthew Adams , CEO.

About Mission Wealth

Founded in 2000, Mission Wealth, a national Registered Investment Advisor (RIA), proudly serves over 2,150 families and manages over $4.8 billion in assets/administration across the United States. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, the firm has 24 additional offices located in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. Mission Wealth's service offerings include financial planning, investment management, estate planning and charitable giving, tax planning, retirement planning and family office services. For more information, visit www.missionwealth.com .

To meet with a Mission Wealth financial advisor in the Boston metro area, please call 617-227-4743 .

