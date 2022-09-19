Store Space hires Jackson, 20-year HR veteran, as SVP of Human Resources

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Store Space announced today the hire of Bryan Jackson as Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

Jackson offers an accomplished background in Human Resources, with more than 20 years of experience in a variety of industries including manufacturing, education, construction and real estate development.

"I spent the last 5 years with a national multi-family developer, overseeing double-digit growth each year," Jackson said. "I'm looking forward to joining the Store Space family at a time of such high growth, and I am eager to be a part of this journey."

Jackson's previous roles have included Vice President of Operations at Honest Abe Roofing, and two roles at Thompson Thrift: Vice President of Talent and Engagement and Senior Vice President of Human Resources. At Store Space, Jackson will be responsible for attracting premier talent and streamlining HR efforts to improve efficiency.

Rob Consalvo, President and Chief Operating Officer at Store Space, noted it was Jackson's impressive background in Human Resources and Talent Acquisition that made him the perfect fit.

"Bryan's passion for attracting key talent and expertise in developing HR functions that incorporate company culture will make him a major asset," said Consalvo. "His extensive skill set is exactly what we need at Store Space."

Store Space is a self-storage operator and third-party management company. Located in Winter Garden, FL, the Company currently owns, has under purchase agreement, and operates more than 100 properties in 20 states. The Company fuels growth and value with its experience-driven operations, state-of-the-art proprietary platforms, and strategic digital marketing programs. If you have an acquisition opportunity or would like to discuss third-party management, contact us at inquiries@storespace.com, or visit us at www.storespace.com.

