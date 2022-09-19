Pulse Healthcare System to Acquire Majority Ownership Interest Houston Surgery Center

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulse Healthcare System (Pulse) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in Crystal Outpatient Surgery Center (Crystal ASC). Crystal ASC is a state-of-the-art two operating room and two procedure suite outpatient surgery center conveniently located in west Houston.

"We are extremely pleased to announce this transaction and partnership, which builds upon Pulse's track record of developing high-quality centers and clinics with leading physicians. Pulse currently has eight family practice clinics in the Houston area that generate a tremendous need for access to outpatient surgery centers and relationships with interventional pain and orthopedic physicians. This acquisition provides much needed capacity for our large volume of patients in need of surgery," said Gaurav Aggarwala M.D., CEO of Pulse.

"Adding Crystal ASC to the Pulse Healthcare System allows us to provide state-of-the-art facilities to the many physicians in the Houston area looking for a surgery center. The current case mix of the center has a desirable allocation among several service lines, including interventional pain, spine, orthopedic, and plastic surgery procedures," said Smriti Singh, Chief Strategy Officer of Pulse.

"This acquisition by Pulse is a major step in creating a leading healthcare system comprised of hospitals, catheterization laboratories, and outpatient surgery centers, all supported by primary care and multi-specialty healthcare clinics within major metropolitan markets," said Harry Fleming, Director.

About Pulse Healthcare System

Pulse Healthcare System is a diversified healthcare services company headquartered in Houston, Texas. We operate eight family care clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers, one of which is a Center For Cardiovascular Excellence, and other care sites and clinics. Across the Pulse Healthcare System, we seek to change the way that multi-specialty medicine is delivered. We believe that a meaningful one-on-one relationship with our patients is at the core of every successful outcome. Our staff is ready to welcome you to our family. Our mission is to keep pace with you… one beat, in sync. For more information, please visit https://www.pulsehealthcaresystem.com/ .

