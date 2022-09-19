InventHelp Inventor Develops Retro Front Truck Grille (CNC-805)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to boldly display an older-style front grille on a modern truck," said an inventor, from Lincolnton, N.C., "so I invented the RESTO - MOD GRILL. My attractive design could instill a sense of nostalgia and pride in the truck owner."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an attractive retro front grille for a newer truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to display a common and ordinary grille. It also allows the truck owner to customize the vehicle in a distinct manner and it could spark attention. The invention features an eye-catching and durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for truck owners, automotive enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CNC-805, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp