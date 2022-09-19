Hillenbrand to Present at Sidoti September Small-Cap Virtual Conference

BATESVILLE, Ind., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE: HI) President and Chief Executive Officer Kim Ryan will be presenting at the Sidoti September Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. ET. Also attending the conference for Hillenbrand will be Bob VanHimbergen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Sam Mynsberge, Sr. Director of Investor Relations.

The event will be held virtually, and a link to the live presentation will be available on Hillenbrand's Investor Relations website at ir.hillenbrand.com under News & Events An archived replay will be made available for a limited time at the same location, along with the presentation document.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company operating in over 40 countries with over 10,000 associates serving a wide variety of industries around the world. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. Hillenbrand's portfolio includes brands such as Coperion, Milacron Injection Molding & Extrusion, and Mold-Masters, in addition to Batesville. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

