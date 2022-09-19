Alert Tech SMT Names Electronics Manufacturing Veteran as New CFO

Don Adam brings 30+ years' experience to drive reshoring growth for full-service electronics contract manufacturer

HOUSTON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Tech SMT welcomes Don Adam as their new Chief Financial Officer. The full-service electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider, based in Houston, Texas, specializes in surface mount technology (SMT) for printed circuit board assembly.

Don Adam joins Alert Tech SMT, bringing 30 years of financial expertise to the role of CFO.

As the newest addition to Alert Tech SMT's leadership team, Adam brings over 30 years of international financial and management experience to the role. Throughout his career, he has worked as a senior manager for KPMG International, a global network of professional audit and tax advisory services; controller for American Homestar Corporation, a manufacturer and retailer of mobile homes; CFO for Specialty Components, Inc., a manufacturer of specialty pipe fittings and flanges; and — most recently — CFO for Benchmark Electronics, a leading global EMS company. Now, he brings a wealth of expertise — from capital allocation to financial planning and analysis — to help Alert Tech SMT provide a streamlined domestic alternative to overseas electronic manufacturing.

"We couldn't be more thrilled about Don joining the team," said Brian Laney, vice president of sales and product. "His expertise and leadership will help us support our customers who are ready to reshore their production with a true partner who puts them first."

The addition to the leadership team couldn't come at a better time. As increasing supply chain and quality production issues plague emerging and established companies alike, many businesses are turning to contract manufacturers that understand the challenges of both reshoring — moving production from overseas to the U.S. — and establishing a relationship where they are more than just a number.

Alert Tech SMT understands the challenges firsthand. The company moved their own PCBA in house and reshored their manufacturing process — now, they provide the customized, customer-driven service they were looking for when they made the move. "We offer something different in terms of personalized attention and service," said Laney. "Our customers know they are our priority, and we are routinely shocking people with the value we bring."

This commitment to a customer-first approach combined with high quality processes is, in part, what drew Adam to the role. "Customer service drives the work Alert Tech SMT does," he said. "But that's not all. This is an extremely talented team, backed by strong fundamentals, systems and world-class equipment."

With Adam joining the ranks, Alert Tech SMT continues to expand an impressive roster of experienced contract manufacturing and EMS professionals. As CFO, he will work closely with in-house engineers, tech industry experts and skilled manufacturers.

Looking ahead, Adam has a vision for growth that puts the customer front and center. "I am confident that as we grow, we will continue to serve as a trusted and truly valuable partner for our customers," he said.

Alert Tech SMT is located in Houston, Texas, just minutes from NASA Johnson Space Center and nearby the Texas Medical Center. To learn more about Alert Tech SMT's experience with domestic electronics manufacturing, customer service-driven approach and quality commitment, visit https://alerttechsmt.com/.

About ALERT TECH SMT

Alert Tech is a one-stop shop for printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and surface mount technology (SMT) electronics manufacturing in Houston, Texas. As a full-service electronics manufacturing service (EMS) provider with a team of in-house engineers, they specialize in prototyping, low- to mid-volume production, sourcing and reshoring. For more information, visit https://alerttechsmt.com/.

