Wakati Hosts Second Annual HBCU Tour and Powers Ambitious Girl with Boss Women Media

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wakati Hair's HBCU tour is back for a second year! Kicking off after HBCU week, the five-city tour will run from September 16, 2022 through October 15, 2022.

Wakati's HBCU tour celebrates homecoming culture providing products & education on how to better care for natural tresses

Wakati's HBCU tour is a celebration of homecoming culture, deepening connections with a segment of our consumer base, providing products, resources and education on how to better care for natural tresses by incorporating the four-product line.

During the tour, Wakati will also serve as a presenting sponsor for online empowerment and education platform, Boss Women Media's inaugural Ambitious Girl Tour. The Ambitious Girl HBCU Tour 2022 is an event series for college-level Black Women focused on career readiness, financial inclusion, leadership, and networking while providing an empowering community dedicated to inspiring, equipping, and celebrating them as entrepreneurs and thriving corporate queens. The Wakati activation will feature curl refreshing stations, headshots and product giveaways.

Wakati maintains a commitment to HBCUs following their groundbreaking collaboration with the FAMU School of Business and Industry to help launch the product line. "Supporting the Ambitious Girl tour is another way we can continue with our mission to support HBCUs while engaging and empowering students on their natural hair journey,'' said Kenya Foy, Kao Industries.

Wakati HBCU Blowout Tour 2022 Itinerary:

North Carolina A&T "Love The Hair Your Wear" ( Greensboro, NC ) 9.16.22

Florida Agricultural Mechanical University (FAMU, Tallahassee, FL ), Ambitious Girl, 9.17. 22

Howard University ( Washington, D.C ), Ambitious Girl, headlined by Kahlanna Barfield Brown 9.24.22

Clark University ( Atlanta, GA ), Ambitious Girl, 10.8.22

Tennessee State ( Nashville, TN ), Ambitious Girl, 10.15.22

Wakati ® is a NEW Kao-owned , hair care brand. Wakati, meaning "time" in Swahili, represents a respect for where your hair has been and an optimism for all the places you want it to go.

After an 8-year long journey and research, and a collaboration with the Historically Black College University (HBCU) Florida Agricultural Mechanical University, (FAMU), Wakati Hair launched in November 2019 on Kao USA's first direct-to-consumer site wakatihair.com . Wakati won Oprah's Beauty Awards in the hair category in 2021 for its patented Water-Activated Advanced conditioner.

Kao USA, known for the iconic Jergens®, Bioré® and John Frieda® brands, is revolutionizing the natural hair industry with its newest, patented hair innovation, and Wakati is the first product Kao has produced for consumers with highly textured hair. With Wakati, natural hair is overall more manageable, so naturalistas can spend less time styling and more time enjoying their kinks, curls and coils.

Follow along with the tour on Instagram @wakatihair. To learn more and shop the line, please visit www.wakatihair.com . For interview, product and high-res imagery requests, please contact the publicist.

Kao USA Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium beauty care brands that are recognized around the world for their innovation and quality. The Kao USA Inc. Consumer Products portfolio includes Ban® antiperspirants; Jergens® and Curél® hand and body lotions; Bioré® facial care; John Frieda® Frizz-Ease®, Luxurious Volume®, Sheer Blonde®, Brilliant Brunette®, Radiant Red®, Precision Foam Colour and Luminous Color Glaze® hair care. Founded in 1882, Kao USA Inc. is a member of the Kao Group of companies.

