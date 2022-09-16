Wafra Capital Partners Rebrands as InterVest Capital Partners®

The new brand and visual identity exemplify the firm's long-standing commitment to international investors and highlight the investment team's dedication and focus on creating innovative investment solutions since 1999.

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InterVest Capital Partners, formerly known as Wafra Capital Partners, a leading investment manager in structured finance verticals and a pioneer of Sharia-compliant investment products, announced a major rebrand today.

InterVest Capital Partners, previously the Structured Finance and Business Development Divisions of Wafra, Inc. ("WAFRA"), commenced operations on January 1, 2012, as a separate operating entity and U.S. registered investment adviser under the name Wafra Capital Partners. The rebrand brings forth a differentiated identity, distinct from its former affiliate (Wafra Inc.).

"Our new brand represents an opportunity to showcase InterVest Capital Partners' unique business model in terms of how we invest personal capital into the firm and into our portfolio companies," said Bob Toan, Executive Chairman of InterVest Capital Partners. "We always want to maximize alignment for all of our stakeholders."

"The new brand is a major milestone in our firm's journey, embodying our core values as an organization," added Michael Gontar, CEO of InterVest Capital Partners. "InterVest Capital Partners is a committed partner in every sense of the word. Our investors always come first, which is clearly demonstrated by our 20+ year track record."

InterVest Capital Partners will continue to serve its Leasing and Finance Program, having established over 120 vehicles with committed capital exceeding USD15 billion since 1999. The team has been recognized on multiple occasions by Euromoney Magazine as Best Islamic Leasing House.

InterVest Capital Partners® is an SEC registered investment adviser based in New York, focused on asset-based lending, leasing and other structured finance verticals. Prior to January 1, 2012, the InterVest Capital Partners Investment Team was part of the Structured Finance and Business Development Division of Wafra Investment Advisory Group ("WIAG"). WIAG has subsequently changed its name to Wafra Inc.

Since 1999, the firm's Leasing and Finance Program has established over 120 funds with committed capital exceeding USD15 billion. To date, all asset-based and structured finance funds have distributed their target current yield and have achieved their target returns to investors. Since 2004, the firm has managed seven international real estate funds, a real estate debt fund and a global real estate securities fund, and co-managed over 18 multi-family and office real estate transactions. For more information about InterVest Capital Partners, please visit www.intervest.com.

