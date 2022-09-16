Kia Announces 2023 Sorento HEV

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sorento Hybrid has been optimized for the 2023 model year with two repackaged trim levels. While the S trim has been discontinued, the Sorento Hybrid is now available in an all-new range-topping SX-P trim, which comes standard with Kia's AWD system with center locking differential and Drive Mode Select with Snow Mode. Other standard features on the SX-P include 17-inch alloy wheels, LED foglamps, Smart Power Tailgate, 12.3-inch digital cluster, perforated leather seats, Bose premium audio system, Navigation Smart Cruise Control- Curve, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Surround View Monitor, Blind View Monitor, Parking Distance Warning – Front and Rear, and Second Row Captain's Chairs. The EX remains in the trim lineup and gains an 8-way power front passenger seat and a frameless rear view mirror.

Pricing 1 – MSRP (excludes $1,295 destination)





EX $36,590 SX-P $42,390

Engine:



1.6T GDI I-4/ 44 kW motor– 6-speed automatic: 227 hp and 258 lb.-ft. of torque

Fuel Economy 2 – EPA-est. MPG (City/Highway/Combined):





FWD: 39/35/37 AWD: 36/33/34

Highlighted Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Features3:

Lane Following Assist

STD all trims

Lane Keeping Assist

STD all trims

Driver Attention Warning

STD all trims

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist-Junction Turning

STD all trims

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist

STD all trims

Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist

STD all trims

Safe Exit Assist

STD all trims

Rear Occupant Alert

STD all trims

Highway Driving Assist

STD all trims

Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control - Curve

STD all trims

Blind View Monitor

STD on SX-P

Surround View Monitor

STD on SX-P







Dimensions:

Overall Length: 189.0 in. Overall Width: 74.8 in. Overall Height: 66.7 in. Wheelbase: 110.8 in.

