Former Construction Worker Using Past Tools to Build Best Sandwich Shop in Oregon

Upscale, Fast Casual Dining Powerhouse with House-Crafted Menu Now Open in Happy Valley

HAPPY VALLEY, Ore., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capriotti's Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more, will debut a new location in Happy Valley at 13140 SE 172 Ave Ste 134. on September 16. Capriotti's brings the Happy Valley community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.

(PRNewsfoto/Capriotti's Sandwich Shop) (PRNewswire)

Capriotti's is known for its wide array of sandwiches including The Bobbie, made with fresh oven-roasted turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo, the Capastrami, made with hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and homemade coleslaw and the cheesesteak is made with premium steak, chicken or Impossible plant-based meat and melted cheese plus hot or sweet peppers. The Happy Valley Capriotti's will offer a convenient order-ahead option, in addition to third-party delivery services. The new shop will bring 20 new jobs to the Happy Valley community.

The location will be locally owned by former construction worker, Dale Campbell and his wife Connie. For years, Dale owned a construction company in Phoenix, but decided to sell it when Connie got a new job in Portland. Left wanting to do something other than construction, Dale took the tools he learned from his past and decided to become a franchisee of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop. The location will be Dale's first of three Capriotti's coming to the Portland area in the next three years, with roughly 60 new jobs set to be created across the restaurants.

"To become a franchisee of Capriotti's was a no-brainer," said Campbell. "When we lived in Phoenix for eight years, we absolutely loved the food and concept of the restaurant. My wife has even been a fan of the franchise since she was a teenager living in Delaware. I truly believe that we will offer the people of Happy Valley the best sandwiches and service that Portland Metro has to offer. Just try one and you'll be coming back like I was!"

Happy Valley Capriotti's fans can download the CAPAddicts Rewards app on iOS and Android to earn and redeem rewards and score free food. The restaurant also features online ordering. Capriotti's in Happy Valley offers catering for any event from corporate events to birthday parties with items such as party trays with cold subs, box lunches or a hot homemade meatball bar.

Capriotti's is open from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday. For additional information, visit www.capriottis.com or call the location at 503-482-5323.

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day. Capriotti's fresh ingredients, homemade subs and unique menu items have won numerous accolades including being named one of the "10 Great Places for a Surprising Sandwich" by USA Today and many "Best of" awards across the country. Capriotti's cold, grilled and vegetarian subs, cheese steaks and salads are available at more than 170 locations across the U.S. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti's fans can also download the CAPAddicts Rewards app for iOS and Android, where they can earn and redeem rewards. For more information, visit capriottis.com. Like Capriotti's on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact: Tyler Scheuermann, Fishman PR | tscheuermann@fishmanpr.com | 847-945-1300 ext. 272

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop