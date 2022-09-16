Canopy Growth Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting

SMITHS FALLS, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on September 15, 2022 (the "Meeting").

Canopy Growth logo (CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation) (PRNewswire)

A total of 256,426,802 common shares of the Company, representing 53.42% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company, were voted in connection with the Meeting by shareholders and proxy holders.

All of the matters put forward before the Company's shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated July 28, 2022 (the "Proxy Statement"), were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting, as further detailed below.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Proxy Statement was elected at the Meeting to serve as a director of the Company until the Company's next annual shareholders meeting or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast

FOR % Votes

FOR Votes

AGAINST % Votes

AGAINST Judy A. Schmeling 174,936,094 96.66 % 6,040,153 3.34 % David Klein 172,965,207 95.57 % 8,011,041 4.43 % Garth Hankinson 173,043,911 95.62 % 7,932,337 4.38 % Robert L. Hanson 169,930,747 93.91 % 11,028,826 6.09 % David Lazzarato 174,853,021 96.62 % 6,123,027 3.38 % James A. Sabia 171,154,369 94.57 % 9,821,879 5.43 % Theresa Yanofsky 170,590,929 94.26 % 10,385,319 5.74 %

Canopy Growth shareholders also approved the re-appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the 2023 fiscal year and authorized the board of directors to fix its remuneration.

In addition, Canopy Growth shareholders approved the renewal of the Company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan.

Canopy Growth shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please consult the Company's Report of Voting Results which will be filed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and the Company's Form 8-K which will be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED, NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high-quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions, and has introduced additional hemp-derived CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information, visit www.canopygrowth.com.

