Jumptuit Unveils Cross-Sector Scenario Forecasting Technology to Optimize Fleet Management, Improve Working Conditions for Supply-Chain Workers, and Reduce Carbon Emissions

AV Industry First - Onboard Prediction Technology Addresses Global Supply Chain Disruptions While Helping to Meet ESG Goals and Regulatory Requirements

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Autonomous Transit (JAT) http://www.jumptuit.co announced today the market availability of its Commercial Fleet Vehicle Asset and Driver Management SaaS modules on October 27, 2022.

JAT generates cross-sector scenario forecasts within standard commercial delivery timelines to optimize commercial delivery performance metrics, including the efficient deployment of fleet vehicle assets and drivers.

JAT combines first-hand accounts, consensus views and sentiment, overhead livestream images and video, and public and private data sources, synchronized by geolocation and time to create a comprehensive observation of an event, and forecasts conditions for drivers en-route.

For example, JAT's Climate Emergency Alerts (CEA) correlate dynamic forecasts with vast historical cross-sector data sets to autonomously provide advanced warnings to drivers based on the vehicle's and storm's trajectories and estimated time and location of impact.

JAT's testing and analysis of CEAs for minimum 200-mile round trip routes on public roads across a broad pattern of geographies and spectrum of weather phenomenon across temperature extremes, has shown a significant increase in advanced warning time for drivers, allowing them to opt for alternate departure times and routes to circumvent dangerous or less than optimal conditions. JAT reduces the number of variables that could negatively impact a commercial route by as much as 70%. JAT will continue testing in Q4 with added data sets.

"In designing JAT, we developed a live multi-sector data streaming network generating cross-sector scenario forecasts with coverage for virtually all public roads and geolocations in the United States," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "JAT's SaaS-based model for fleet vehicle assets and drivers provides flexible, easy to implement solutions for companies, reducing time to market and efficiently applying cross-sector scenario forecasting to virtually all public roads, with minimal capital investment."

The Product

Jumptuit's feature rich Software as a Service (SaaS) is offered in two modules - one to protect commercial fleet vehicle assets, and the other to protect commercial fleet drivers. JAT's technology is designed to quickly and seamlessly integrate with existing supply chain systems and operations. JAT's dynamic tracking of driving hours, mandatory rest breaks, and other working conditions helps companies to meet Department of Transportation Driving Regulations for Fleet Management.

Module One: Commercial Fleet Vehicle Asset Management

Origin, Route and Destination Cross-Sector Forecasts

Optimal Scenario Departure Times and Routing Forecasts

Forecasted Events in Hazardous Accident Zones (HAZ)

Climate Emergency Alerts (CEA)

Climate Infrastructure Alerts (CIA)

Optimal Scenario Weather Advisory and Warning Forecasts

Optimal Scenario Carbon Emissions Forecasts

Optimal Scenario Energy Consumption Forecasts

Regulatory Compliance

Module Two: Commercial Fleet Driver Management

Individualized Risk Assessment Geolocation Forecasts for Public Health (e.g., airborne, contact and environmental, contamination)

Individualized Risk Assessment Geolocation Forecasts for Air Quality

Individualized Risk Assessment Geolocation Forecasts for Covid-19

Route Geolocation Proximity to Emergency Healthcare Services (e.g., hospitals, ICU bed availability)

Route Geolocation Safety Alerts (e.g., infrastructure failure, first responder activity)

Route Geolocation Charging Stations and Fuel Stops

Route Geolocation Driver Rest Stops and Overnight Accommodations

Regulatory Compliance

"Investing to improve driver working conditions is critical in addressing the challenges across the trucking industry and global supply chain," said Donald Leka. "JAT directly addresses the conditions that result in unpaid idle hours for drivers on the road, and put driver safety at risk."

JAT's cross-sector scenario forecasting helps drivers avoid dangerous or less than optimal driving conditions, including weather and route obstacles. JAT's individualized health risk assessments help drivers to avoid potentially unsafe health and environmental conditions. JAT also alerts drivers to unexpected route events that could pose a personal safety risk, and proximity to emergency healthcare services.

About Jumptuit Autonomous Transit

Jumptuit Autonomous Transit (JAT), a subsidiary of Jumptuit, Inc., is an AV SaaS company providing Cross-Sector Scenario Forecasting for any geolocation to optimize scheduling and routing, mitigating delays, property and personal safety risk, public health and safety conditions and carbon emissions. JAT is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

JAT's mission is to protect people and goods in transit, improve the health and well being of workers and increase public safety in harmony with the environment. To learn more about JAT, please visit http://www.jumptuit.co

