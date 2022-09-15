Hostess Brands Unveils Sign on New, Sustainability-First Bakery in Arkadelphia

Arkansas Governor, Local Officials Join Hostess Executives to Celebrate Milestone

ARKADELPHIA, Ark., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK), together with Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and other state and local government officials, today unveiled the signage at its upcoming bakery and celebrated the innovation, economic investment and job creation it will bring to Central Arkansas.

With the opening of the Arkadelphia facility in the second half of 2023, Hostess Brands will increase its bakery capacity for its Donettes® and cake platforms by approximately 20 percent to meet increasing consumer demand. (PRNewswire)

"As Hostess Brands continues to focus on building a socially responsible, modern, snacking powerhouse, we are excited to reach another milestone in our journey to bring a sustainability-first bakery to the Arkadelphia community," said Andy Callahan, president and chief executive officer of Hostess Brands. "Unveiling the Hostess Brands' sign at this once-idle facility is tangible evidence of our commitment to deliver on our sustainability priorities, while also meeting the growing demand among consumers for our iconic and innovative snacks. We thank Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson, state and local officials and the Arkadelphia business community for partnering with us to make this new bakery a reality."

The company's bakery expansion is a key indicator of its continued growth in recent years. With the opening of the Arkadelphia facility, Hostess Brands will increase its bakery capacity on its Donettes® and cake platforms by approximately 20 percent, to meet increasing consumer demand for its sweet snacks.

"I am proud to see Hostess, a beloved household name, expanding its roots into Arkadelphia," Governor Hutchinson said, "Arkansas welcomes a new investment partner that will bring its sustainability-first policies to a business community ripe for growth."

"Clark County is thrilled to have been selected as the site for a new, state of the art bakery to be built by Hostess," added Kevin Jester, chairman of the Economic Development Corporation of Clark County. "Our Economic Development team worked hard to show Hostess that we had all the necessary components here for them to be successful. By choosing our site, Hostess is demonstrating their belief that Clark County is a place where businesses can thrive. We are excited to be a part of the growth and future success of such a community minded company."

Hostess is investing $120 million to $140 million to convert the closed, Arkadelphia factory into a 330,000-square-foot bakery, which is expected to be operational in the second half of 2023 and bring at least 150 new jobs to the Arkadelphia community over the next three years.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK) is a snacking powerhouse with a portfolio of iconic brands and a mission to inspire moments of joy by putting our heart into everything we do. Hostess Brands is proud to make America's No. 1 cupcake, mini donut and sugar-free cookie brands. With sales exceeding $1.1 billion and employing approximately 2,600 dedicated team members, Hostess Brands produces new and classic snacks, including Hostess® Donettes®, Twinkies®, CupCakes, Ding Dongs® and Zingers®, as well as a variety of Voortman® cookies and wafers. For more information about Hostess Brands, please visit hostessbrands.com.

Media Contact

Carly Schesel

612-375-8590

carly.schesel@clynch.com

Hostess Brands logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hostess Brands