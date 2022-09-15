Digilock Unveils Curve The Sleek New Standard in Upgradeable Lock Innovation

Based on Digilock's iconic design, new lock has basic, advanced or networked cloud based management options, along with keypad, RFID and Mobile ID access

PETALUMA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digilock , the global leader in keyless lock solutions, today unveiled its latest design-forward innovation, Curve. Inspired by the company's bestselling and industry-favored classic model, this next-generation lock has all the modern advantages, featuring basic, advanced or networked cloud management capabilities for anytime, anywhere control. Curve also offers wireless connectivity through Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), and customer choice of keypad, RFID, or Mobile ID access, to further simplify deployment options.

With nearly 300 patents and trademarks, Digilock is the force behind some of the biggest improvements in lock technology. In 1994, Digilock eliminated keys from the equation by introducing the first-ever keypad lock. The company also introduced the first locks where the functionality could be upgraded via technology without changing out the physical lock. And today, the company introduced its most advanced lock to date, Curve.

"Whether for use in corporate, healthcare, gym, or dozens of other settings, Curve ushers in a new era of commercial lock technology," said Julie Advocate, Vice President and CFO at Digilock. "For more than four decades, Digilock has been at the forefront of lock technology and continues to push the envelope of features, design, and function. Curve is not only elegant and seamless but also packed full of the latest technology."

In addition to Keypad, RFID and Mobile Access technology options, Curve also features:

An option for 24/7 networked lock management through proprietary DigiLink® software

Integration with existing access control systems and third-party applications

Shared or Assigned Use functionality

Easy, wire-free installation and seamless retrofit

ADA compliant options

Motorized opening with deadbolt or latch

Lifetime Digilock customer support

Founded to simplify key management 41 years ago, Digilock has become the worldwide leader in keyless lock technology. Whether it's at Tesla, Salesforce, Four Seasons, Armani, or the Louvre, Digilock's technology is trusted by more than 32,000 organizations in 195 countries worldwide. The pioneering company was the first to introduce electronic technology to locks and keys for lockers, cabinets, furniture, and more. Extending its leadership, four decades after its founding, Digilock grew over 30 percent, in 2021 alone.

For more information, visit Digilock.com . And to view Curve in action, including video, visit Digilock.com/products/smart-locks/

About Digilock

Founded in San Francisco in 1981 and headquartered in Petaluma, California, Digilock is the global leader in keyless lock technology. Over four decades, Digilock is still growing and innovating, with nearly 300 patents and trademarks, and more than 32,000 customers worldwide. With products ranging from electronic and smart locks to turn-key locker solutions, Digilock has been a leader at every stage of the keyless lock evolution. To learn more, visit Digilock.com .

