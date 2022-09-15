Crescent® Releases Reimagined Pocket Knives Product Line

Tool manufacturer carves out a perfect niche with newest pocket knife line.

SPARKS, Md., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Tools, a widely-recognized tool brand, releases a brand new line of Pocket Knives. The Crescent team will unveil three dynamic new pocket knives: the Hybrid Folding Utility Knife, Compact Folding Utility Knife, and the 2.5" Low Profile Frame Lock Knife. Both Utility Knives have a sturdy liner lock and feature a slide button release for quick blade change.

The Hybrid Folding Utility Knife features a first-to-market design that combines the comfort of an everyday carry (EDC) knife with the blade-changing functionality of a utility knife. A ball-bearing flipper tab makes for smooth, one-handed blade deployment.

The Compact Folding Utility Knife is truly compact, with a length of only three inches when closed, and an EDC-style pocket clip. The 2.5" Low Profile Frame Lock Knife features an ultra-slim design and a durable D2 steel drop point blade that is made to stay sharp even with heavy use.

"Ultimately, our team was looking to solve customers' pain points with current knives on the market," says Stephen Ragon, Product Manager at Crescent Tools. "Many knives—especially utility knives—are difficult to open, obtrusive to carry and too large for EDC convenience. Our solution was to develop smooth blade deployment, deep pocket carry capabilities, and a compact design for our knives."

The Crescent Pocket Knives are available as individual pieces. To view the full product offering and purchase in-store or online, please visit www.crescenttool.com

