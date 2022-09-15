Crate & Barrel Partners with Athena Calderone on First-Ever Whole Home Collection

The exclusive collaboration draws inspiration from ancient forms and global design finds uncovered during Athena's journey to curate pieces for her home.

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Crate & Barrel unveiled its latest collaboration with interior designer, author and entertaining expert, Athena Calderone. Crate & Barrel's design leadership and Calderone's artful eye create a purposeful collection of furniture, kitchen, entertaining, and décor products for beautiful, modern living.

"We were thrilled to work with Athena to create timeless pieces that transcend trends," said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Head of Metaverse and Web 3.0. "Athena's aspirational vision and commitment to live beautiful coupled with our design centric craftsmanship and values of living with purpose and intention come through in the authentic details and materials across this lifestyle collection."

Inspired by elements of contemporary, global design, the collection draws on Athena's signature style of making familiar shapes feel new and fresh paired with Crate & Barrel's rich heritage of modern design. Much like the informed collection that took Athena years to curate for her own home, these products connect past, present and future, by mixing materials, finishes, and periods of architectural influence.

"The shared vision of making beautiful design accessible to all was truly captured through this collaboration with Crate & Barrel and I can't wait to see how people style the pieces." said Athena Calderone. "What an honor it is to think about how the collection will live on in people's intimate homes and spaces for years to come."

The entire collection brings ease and elegance to any home. The Scandinavian-inspired shearling Le Tuco Chair, and the Angolare sofa featuring soft mohair fabric, bring warmth to living spaces. The entertaining pieces create an elevated tone atop the Es Taller dining table, with details like the European revival ridged motif of the Pile Parfaite dinnerware. While décor including the Crucible Planters and the Facette and Énorme Cannelee Vases, give ancient forms a sleek, modern look.

Available exclusively at Crate & Barrel starting today, customers can shop the Athena Calderone for Crate & Barrel collection online at www.crateandbarrel.com/athena and at select stores across the U.S. The new collection features 137 pieces and ranges in price from $7.95 - $2,699.00.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids, and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in nine countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com .

About Athena Calderone

Spanning interior design, food, entertaining, writing, and product development, Athena Calderone's multidisciplinary approach follows the same philosophy: simple ideas, thoughtfully executed. Whether she's layering flavors in the kitchen, setting a bountiful table, or designing an entire room, the EyeSwoon founder is renowned for her graceful yet juxtaposed pairings. These core principles are at the essence of her design practice, Studio Athena Calderone where she creates elevated, nuanced, and soulful homes.

Athena is the best-selling author of two books including design tome, Live Beautiful which has sold over 250K copies and remains the #1 décor book on Amazon, and the James Beard award-winning cookbook, Cook Beautiful, both published by Abrams. Her podcast, More Than One Thing reached more than 250K downloads in its first season, positioning MTOT in the Apple podcast top 100.

As an internationally recognized tastemaker, Athena has been featured in Vogue, Architectural Digest, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle Décor, and New York Magazine, and graced the covers of Vogue Living, Architectural Digest Spain, and Living Etc.

