Costikyan Inc. Partners with Interior Designers, Architects, and Designer Showrooms

The leader in fine rug cleaning and restoration in the New York Metropolitan area is working closely with interior designers, architects, and designer showrooms

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Costikyan Inc. ("Costikyan") is partnering with interior designers, architects, and designer showrooms across the New York Metropolitan area to provide them turnkey services, while delivering their bespoke design vision.

The leading brand in fine rug cleaning and restoration in the New York Metropolitan, New Jersey, and Connecticut areas since 1886. (PRNewsfoto/Costikyan) (PRNewswire)

With Costikyan's 130+ year old history, we have established the materials, relationships, and personnel to coordinate all the elements needed to deliver the bespoke design vision of our partners. Our specialty services include consultation to designers and architects curating collections and education to junior trade partners who want to learn the intricacies of fine floor coverings and furnishings.

"Our rich experience lends us to be an expert in all areas of the luxury rug and furnishings industry. We are excited to continue to spread our knowledge and diverse offerings to the design trade through mutually beneficial partnerships," said Greg Garian, President, Costikyan.

For five generations, Costikyan has been the nation's oldest and most trusted brand for cleaning, protection, restoration, installation, fabrication, delivery, and more.

About Costikyan

Costikyan, synonymous with excellence, has been the leading brand in fine rug cleaning and restoration in the New York Metropolitan, New Jersey, and Connecticut areas since 1886. Our highly trained staff and craftsmen pair new innovative technology with a variety of century-old techniques to provide exquisite care for your rugs, carpets, draperies, upholstery, and more. For more information on our partnerships with interior designers, architects, and designer showrooms, please visit: www.costikyan.com/designers

Contact: Lauren Costikyan, Costikyan Inc. 718.726.1090, lauren@costikyan.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Costikyan