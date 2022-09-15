Cielo No. 1 in healthcare and overall top 2 on HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen

BROOKFIELD, Wis., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent acquisition partner Cielo has earned top honors again on the 2022 HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. The announcement is a testament to Cielo's innovative, sector-led thinking and customer-centric delivery approach. Cielo is in the overall top two RPO providers, at the top of the list for Breadth of Service, and – for the ninth consecutive year – the No. 1 healthcare RPO partner.

"What an accomplishment for Cielo. To again be recognized as a leader in Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) by our industry and client partners. To be seen as the most awarded RPO provider in the industry. As we work to deliver a better talent experience for all, RPO remains a core service that allows us to deliver transformational results for our partners," says Marissa Geist, Cielo's CEO.

In the last 10 years, Cielo has been the No. 1 global RPO provider four times and one of the top three global RPO providers nine times. Cielo has also been No. 1 in healthcare since 2014.

"Cielo sets the pace in RPO, especially in the healthcare sector. As one of the core sectors where we bring our unmatched industry expertise, we're dedicated to partnering with leading health systems and hospitals to find and keep the talent they need to consistently provide quality, compassionate patient care," says Staci Roberts, Cielo's Chief Growth Officer. "It's an honor to work with leading healthcare providers and other talent-driven industries to unlock their people challenges with our custom services."

Cielo knows each industry and business has unique demands and dynamics. It is known for blending its robust service offerings to create client-specific solutions, from employer branding; executive search; technology consulting; and diversity, equity and inclusion strategies.

"Cielo continues to be one of the most dominant players in the RPO industry with a record of extraordinary service, impactful solutions, innovative technology, and an ability to undertake very large complex programs," says Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today. "Cielo leads the industry in Breadth of Service as well as their ongoing leadership as the top provider for healthcare. They continue to be one of the most high-performing strategic RPO partners."

This latest recognition reinforces Cielo's reputation for pioneering practices and creating flexible solutions for its clients. Cielo has also been named a Leader on Everest Group's 2021 RPO PEAK Matrix® for 10 consecutive years, and a Leader in analyst NelsonHall's NEAT RPO vendor evaluation for seven years in a row.

Geist concludes: "We have better experience, experts and technology than any other global TA partner. And we cherish illuminating talent for our trusted partners, wherever it's found."

About the ranking

HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. We collect feedback annually through an online survey. In order to determine an overall ranking, we analyze results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes and quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, we calculate scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. The rankings are based on those scores. While we do not claim that our methodology is the only viable ratings program available, we do vouch for its statistical validity.

About Cielo

Cielo is the world's leading Talent Acquisition Partner. We deliver a better talent experience for everyone through Recruitment Process Outsourcing, Executive Search, Contingent Workforce Solutions and Consulting services. With our fresh approach – we design and build comprehensive, proven solutions inspired by technology to find and keep the unique talent that elevates our clients above the competition. Learn more at cielotalent.com.

