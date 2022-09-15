BioCentriq Experts on Stage at Biotech Week in Boston September 27-30, 2022

Topics Include How to Overcome the Challenges of Reaching Large Patient Populations with Cell & Gene Therapies and Best Practices for Working with CDMOs

NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioCentriq, Inc.—a New Jersey-based, full-service, concept-to-clinic contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)—announced today that two key members of its team will be featured panelists at the Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing & Commercialization US Conference, which takes place during Biotech Week in Boston on September 27-30, 2022.

The conference will bring together thought leaders from across the industry to provide specialized insight for companies looking to improve their manufacturing efficiency, cost, and quality by exploring different ways to accelerate bioprocessing, analytics, supply chain security, and commercialization strategies.

BioCentriq's Acting Head of Research & Development and Director of Manufacturing Science & Technology, Alex Klarer, will be participating in the plenary panel discussion, "Beyond Rare Diseases - Overcoming the Challenges of Expanding to Larger Patient Populations with Cell and Gene Therapies," which will be held on Wednesday, September 28 from 8:40am - 9:20am.

One of the panel's main goals will be to discuss how new technologies, manufacturing scalability, and process optimization can be utilized to reach larger patient populations. The panel will be moderated by Shashi Murthy, CTO and Co-Founder of Nanite, Inc., and fellow panelists include Armon Sharei, CEO & founder of SQZ Biotechnologies, USA and Stephane Berthier, VP and General Manager of Atara Biotherapeutics.

BioCentriq's Director of Business Development, Chathuranga DeSilva, Ph.D., will also be a panelist for the discussion on "Relationship Management - Best Practices for Working with CDMO and Suppliers," as part of the Cell & Gene Therapy – Partnering Track on Friday, September 30 from 2:00pm - 2:45pm.

"I'm thrilled to participate in this panel. As more therapy developers rely on CDMOs to manufacture their cell & gene therapies, it is important to discuss best practices, lessons learned, and future strategies so we can continuously improve outcomes. This will also help manage expectations for companies looking to tackle complex therapies and set realistic goals for their projects," said Chathuranga DeSilva, Ph.D.

The discussion will be about understanding CDMO capacities, timelines, and capabilities, as well as selection and qualification criteria and quality agreements with contract service providers and suppliers. The panel will also discuss setting expectations for tech transfers and strategies for transferring products from early development phase to CDMO for scale up and large-scale production. As part of this session, audience members will learn how to transfer their technologies to CDMOs and how to overcome the challenges associated with process technology differences. Other BioCentriq team members will also be in attendance and are available to meet with you to answer questions and discuss your project. Please click here to schedule a time to speak with our team members.

About BioCentriq®

BioCentriq is a full-service, New Jersey-based CDMO for cell and gene therapy, focusing on all stages of process development and clinical manufacturing. The company specializes in autologous and allogeneic cell therapies as well as viral vector process development and manufacturing and has expertise in a variety of cell and vector types. For more information, visit BioCentriq.com.

